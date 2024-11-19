 />
Honduras sanctioned after Mexico coach Aguirre hit by can in CONCACAF Nations League match

Aguirre was left with blood seeping from a wound after being hit on the top of the head as he walked along the touchline to shake hands with counterpart Reinaldo Rueda.

Published : Nov 19, 2024 12:50 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Mexico's coach, Javier Aguirre (right), is helped by an assistant after being injured in the head when he was hit by an object thrown from the bleachers at the end of the CONCACAF National League quarterfinal first leg match against Honduras at the Francisco Morazan stadium in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, on Friday. | Photo Credit: AFP
Mexico’s coach, Javier Aguirre (right), is helped by an assistant after being injured in the head when he was hit by an object thrown from the bleachers at the end of the CONCACAF National League quarterfinal first leg match against Honduras at the Francisco Morazan stadium in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, on Friday. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Mexico’s coach, Javier Aguirre (right), is helped by an assistant after being injured in the head when he was hit by an object thrown from the bleachers at the end of the CONCACAF National League quarterfinal first leg match against Honduras at the Francisco Morazan stadium in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, on Friday. | Photo Credit: AFP

Honduras has been ordered to play its next home match behind closed doors after Mexico coach Javier Aguirre was hit on the head by a can thrown from the stands following a CONCACAF Nations League match last week.

Aguirre was left with blood seeping from a wound after being hit on the top of the head as he walked along the touchline to shake hands with counterpart Reinaldo Rueda after Friday’s Nations League quarter-final first leg in San Pedro Sula.

CONCACAF, football’s governing body in North and Central America, said on Monday the Honduras federation had also been fined following its failure to implement proper security during their 2-0 home win over Mexico.

READ | CONCACAF Nations League: Pulisic brace helps USA defeat Jamaica 4-2 in quarterfinal home leg, reach semifinals

“The Disciplinary Committee has ruled that the Honduran Football Federation must play their next senior men’s national team home match (of a CONCACAF competition) behind closed doors,” it said in a statement said

The committee has opened a separate case investigating Aguirre’s conduct during the match, it added.

Mexico hosts the second leg of the quarterfinal later on Tuesday.

