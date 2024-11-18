India vs Japan hockey, Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 semifinal: Preview, LIVE streaming info, when and where to watch

PREVIEW

The stage is set for a semifinal encounter between India and Japan in the Bihar Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024. Both teams have put on impressive displays throughout the tournament to advance to the semifinal and will battle under the lights tomorrow to decide which team advances to the final on 20 November.

India has been in sensational form, topping the group stage with an impeccable record of 15 points from five games. The Women in Blue scored a staggering 26 goals while conceding only two. Meanwhile, Japan finished fourth in the group stage with 5 points, scoring six goals and conceding nine. The last encounter, on 17 November, ended in a 3-0 victory for India.

Deepika has scored an astounding 10 goals in the five matches so far. Sangita Kumari has also been active in the forward line, pitching in with four goals. Japan is known for its strong defensive organization, which tested India for a half in its previous encounter and Miyu Hasegawa is Japan’s highest goalscorer with two goals.

LIVE Streaming info of India vs Japan, Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 semifinal: The India vs Japan 2024 Women’s Asian Champions Trophy semifinal match will be broadcast on Sony Network and DD Sports, with live streaming available on SonyLIV.