“You made the whole tennis world proud,” says Federer to Nadal in an emotional post ahead of his retirement at Davis Cup

Roger Federer wrote an emotional post on social media on Tuesday, paying tribute to Rafael Nadal, the 22-time Major champion, who is set to retire from professional tennis at Davis Cup Finals in Malaga, Spain, this week.

“Rafa, I know you’re focused on the last stretch of your epic career. We will talk when it’s done. For now, I just want to congratulate your family and team, who all played a massive role in your success. And I want you to know that your old friend is always cheering for you, and will be cheering just as loud for everything you do next,” wrote the 43-year-old Federer, who retired from the sport two years ago with 20 Majors to his name.

Federer and Nadal had one of the greatest rivalries in the history of the sport. They faced each other for the first time in Miami in 2004 where the Spaniard upset the then World No. 1 Federer 6-3, 6-3 in the round of 32.

“After the 2004 Australian Open, I achieved the No. 1 ranking for the first time. I thought I was on top of the world. And I was until two months later, when you walked on the court in Miami in your red sleeveless shirt, showing off those biceps, and you beat me convincingly. All that buzz I’d been hearing about you - about this amazing young player from Mallorca, a generational talent, probably going to win a major someday-it wasn’t just hype,” wrote Federer, remembering their first meeting.

“We were both at the start of our journey and it’s one we ended up taking together. Twenty years later, Rafa, I have to say: What an incredible run you’ve had. Including 14 French Opens. Historic! You made Spain proud... you made the whole tennis wold proud,” added the Swiss Maestro.

Federer hailed Nadal’s prowess on clay and thanked him for making him a better player. “You challenged me in ways no one else could. On clay, it felt like I was stepping into your backyard, and you made me work harder than I ever thought I could just to hold my ground. You made me reimagine my game, even going so far as to change the size of my racquet head, hoping for any edge,” he wrote.

The ‘Fedal’ rivalry had some of the most epic tennis matches, including the Wimbledon 2008 final in which Nadal beat Federer 6-4, 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-7(8), 9-7 in fading light. Overall, they faced each other 40 times with Nadal leading the head-to-head record 24-16.

Nadal in action against Federer during ‘The Battle of the Surfaces’ at The Palma Arena on May 2, 2007 in Mallorca, Spain. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

However, their competition also helped in promoting the sport and raising its profile.

They played each other in a best-of-three sets exhibition match titled ‘Battle of the surfaces’ in Mallorca in 2007. At that point, four-time Wimbledon winner Federer was on a 48-match unbeaten streak on grass while two-time French Open champion Nadal had not lost on clay since Russia’s Igor Andreev beat him in 2005 in Valencia, 72 matches ago. The match, played on a customised half-clay, half-grass court, was won 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (12-10) by Nadal.

“I keep thinking about the memories we’ve shared. Promoting the sport together. Playing that match on half-grass, half-clay. Breaking the all-time attendance record by playing in front of more than 50,000 fans in Cape Town, South Africa. Always cracking each other up. Wearing each other out on the court and then, sometimes, almost literally having to hold each other up during trophy ceremonies,” wrote Federer.

The moment @JackSock92 and @FTiafoe defeat Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.#LaverCuppic.twitter.com/aHLDM4GCij — Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 23, 2022

In Federer’s last professional tennis match, Nadal was on the same side of the court as the two paired up to play doubles at the Laver Cup in London in 2022. After the match, a photograph of Federer and Nadal sitting on the bench, tearing up while holding hands, went viral on social media.

“My final match. It meant everything to me that you were there by my side- not as my rival but as my doubles partner. Sharing the court with you that night, and sharing those tears, will forever be one of the most special moments of my career,” remembered Federer.

The Davis Cup Finals will be played from November 19 to 24.