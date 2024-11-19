Davis Cup Finals 2024: Spanish captain Ferrer tight-lipped on Nadal’s role

Spain’s Davis Cup captain David Ferrer will not reveal whether Rafael Nadal will feature in Tuesday’s quarterfinal against Netherlands until the 11th hour, with fans eager to get a final glimpse of the Mallorcan in action before he bows out from the sport.

Ferrer has until one hour before the first singles match starts at 5pm local time to announce his line-up, which will be spearheaded by world number three Carlos Alcaraz in the singles.

The 38-year-old Nadal, who last month announced he was putting an end to his glittering tennis career after the Davis Cup final, said earlier he was not dwelling on his impending retirement and only focused on helping Spain claim the trophy this week should he be called into action in the southern Spanish city of Malaga.

“I see (Nadal) doing well, after a period of inactivity he is improving day by day, without a doubt, which is the most important thing,” Ferrer told a press conference before Spain’s final practice session.

“As for him playing singles, I don’t know, I don’t know yet.... We’ll announce the team tomorrow and we’ll see. I may have decided already, but I won’t say until the last moment.”

Nadal, the winner of 22 Grand Slam titles, exchanged shots with Alcaraz for eight intense games during a practice session that last about an hour. They both looked sharp and aggressive on the indoor hard court, with coaches Carlos Moya and Juan Carlos Ferrero on hand to offer them pointers.

The 21-year-old Alcaraz, who already owns four Grand Slam titles and reached the doubles quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics with Nadal, praised his team mate several times following blistering exchanges.

“For me, it was a dream to play with Rafa, and the doubles was very special. To represent Spain in the Davis Cup, to be with him, to share many moments with him in his last time on court, it’s going to be very special for me and for everybody,” Alcaraz told a press conference.

“Tomorrow, the emotions will be there. I don’t want to put expectations on it, just go and feel it.

“I am very sure that for everyone it will be an emotional match. I feel very fortunate to live with him on the court, I would have loved to have shared much more, but I’ll keep all the moments with him.”

Spain won the last of its six Davis Cup titles in 2019 when Nadal spurred it to victory in Madrid.

Eight nations will be contesting the Davis Cup Final Eight in Malaga this week.