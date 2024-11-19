NBA 2024-25 roundup: Heat get Jimmy Butler back, stomp on Sixers

Jimmy Butler made a triumphant return from injury and Tyler Herro scored 16 of his 18 points in a pivotal third quarter as the host Miami Heat rallied for a 106-89 victory over the slumping Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night.

Butler, after missing four straight games due to a sprained right ankle, scored a season-high 30 points to go along with 10 rebounds and five assists.

The Heat trailed by 19 points in the second quarter before coming back to earn just their second home win of the season.

Rookie Jared McCain led Philadelphia with 20 points, and veteran Paul George added 18 points. Sixers center Joel Embiid, who played but had been listed as questionable due to an illness, finished with 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Bucks 101, Rockets 100

Damian Lillard made a driving layup with 3.9 seconds remaining and had a hand in the game’s final seven points as Milwaukee rallied for a victory over visiting Houston.

After Alperen Sengun (18 points) gave Houston a 100-94 lead by tipping in his miss with 1:58 to play, Lillard sank two free throws before assisting on an AJ Green 3-pointer at the 1:17 mark. Lillard (18 points, 10 assists) converted the game-winner after Giannis Antetokounmpo blocked a short jumper from Sengun with 19.7 seconds left.

Brook Lopez led the Bucks with 27 points and five 3-pointers while adding 10 rebounds and four blocks. Antetokounmpo paired 20 points with 13 rebounds to help Milwaukee snap the Rockets’ five-game winning streak. Fred VanVleet paced Houston with 26 points.

Clippers 102, Warriors 99

Norman Powell scored 23 points, Ivica Zubac grabbed 17 rebounds and Los Angeles beat Golden State again in Inglewood, Calif. -- the Clippers’ fifth straight home win after losing each of their first four games at their new arena.

James Harden produced 12 points and 16 assists as the Clippers earned their fifth consecutive victory over the Warriors. Los Angeles has handed Golden State two of its three losses this season.

The Clippers survived potential game-tying 3-point attempts from Stephen Curry with 12.3 seconds remaining and Gary Payton II with 2.2 seconds left. Curry scored 26 points and Andrew Wiggins added 22 as the Warriors had their three-game winning streak end.

Bulls 122, Pistons 112

Nikola Vucevic had 29 points and 12 rebounds as visiting Chicago defeated Detroit.

Zach LaVine and Coby White supplied 25 points apiece for the Bulls, while Josh Giddey amassed 11 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds. Chicago had allowed 144 and 143 points while losing its previous two contests.

Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 26 points and 10 assists, and Malik Beasley had 21 points off the bench. Detroit had won three of its previous four games.

Raptors 130, Pacers 119

RJ Barrett scored a season-best 39 points, Jakob Poeltl added 30 points and 15 rebounds and host Toronto beat Indiana as the Pacers opened a three-game road trip.

Barrett, who also pulled down nine rebounds, scored 15 points in the fourth quarter. Gradey Dick added 15 points for the Raptors, who ended a seven-game losing streak.

Former Raptor Pascal Siakam had 25 points and 10 rebounds for the Pacers, while Bennedict Mathurin added 28 points. Indiana has lost three of its past four games.

Knicks 134, Wizards 106

Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns each posted a double-double before sitting out the fourth quarter for host New York, which cruised past Washington for its third straight win.

Brunson finished with 26 points and 11 assists while Towns had 24 points and 12 rebounds for the Knicks, who moved to a season-high two games over .500.

Carlton Carrington and reserves Jonas Valanciunas and Corey Kispert all scored 18 points for the Wizards, who have lost nine straight games, including eight by double digits.

Magic 109, Suns 99

Franz Wagner matched a season high with 32 points as visiting Orlando won its sixth straight game, beating Phoenix.

Anthony Black posted season bests of 20 points and nine assists, and Goga Bitadze had a season-high 17 points to go with 10 rebounds for the Magic.

The Suns played their sixth straight game without Kevin Durant and the fourth consecutive minus Bradley Beal. Both All-Stars are out with left calf strains. Tyus Jones led Phoenix with 18 points and eight assists.

Hawks 109, Kings 108

Dyson Daniels knocked the ball away from red-hot De’Aaron Fox just prior to the buzzer to cement Atlanta’s victory over host Sacramento.

Fox netted 28 points to raise his three-game total to 137 and was hunting for a game-winning shot as he operated to the left of the hoop. Daniels got his hand in and batted the ball away as Fox was about to shoot. Daniels collected the ball and passed it to Trae Young, then time expired.

De’Andre Hunter scored 24 points off the bench to pace the Hawks, who won for the third time in the past four games. Reserve Keon Ellis established career highs of 33 points and nine 3-pointers for Sacramento.