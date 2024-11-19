Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: I’ve got nothing but respect for Virat, says Lyon

Virat Kohli has been struggling for form of late, but the veteran Australia spinner has nothing but respect for the Indian, who he says is a champion you can not write off.

Kohli has been enduring a lean patch over the past few months. In his last 60 Test innings, he has managed just two centuries and 11 half-centuries.

This year, he has averaged only 22.72 across six Tests, and in the three games against New Zealand, he could manage only 93 runs.

But Lyon remains wary of what Kohli could do in the five-match Test series beginning here on Friday.

“Overall, look at his record. You don’t write off champions. I’ve got nothing but respect for Virat,” Lyon told cricket.com.au.

“I want to get him out, there’s no point in hiding behind that, but it’s challenging. It’s been pretty amazing competing against him so many times.

“Him and Smithy (Steve Smith) are probably the best two batters in our last era of this last decade,” said the 36-year-old off-spinner with 530 wickets from 129 Tests.

Lyon is one of the four members of the current squad who were part of Australia’s last successful Test series against India in 2014-15.

India has won the last two series in Australia but came here after a shock 0-3 loss at home against New Zealand. Lyon doesn’t believe that India is vulnerable this time around.

“They’re dangerous all the time. They’re a side full of superstars. They’ve got so much experience, but talented youth as well, and you can never write off that,” said Lyon, who took 22 wickets when Australia toured India in 2023.

“I was fascinated by that series to New Zealand, but we’re expecting the best India that we’ve played against for a number of years now.”