Nandan Kumar Jha named president of International Mind Sports Association

Sports federations affiliated to the IMSA represent nine sports including chess, draughts, esports, poker, go and bridge.

Published : Nov 19, 2024 14:55 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Representative Image: International Mind Sports Association represent nine sports including chess, draughts, esports, poker, go and bridge. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India’s Nandan Kumar Jha has been elected as the president of the International Mind Sports Association (IMSA), a global body for the governance and promotion of mind sports.

The announcement on Jha’s election was made during IMSA’s annual general assembly in Sao Paulo, Brazil, a release said on Tuesday.

The IMSA, which has over 200 member countries, works with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and other affiliate global sports federations to integrate mind sports into mainstream global sports.

Sports federations affiliated to the IMSA represent nine sports including chess, draughts, esports, poker, go and bridge.

“His passion for intellectual games and his proven ability to lead impactful initiatives resonate deeply with IMSA’s mission. I look forward to working closely with him as we strive to make mind sports more accessible, empowering communities worldwide to embrace their cognitive and cultural benefits,” said IMSA CEO Geoffrey Borg.

Jha’s nomination was proposed by the World Draughts Federation.

He said, “My vision is to make mind sports more inclusive and accessible, inspiring millions to engage in these disciplines for personal and collective growth.”

