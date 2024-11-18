 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Pickleball association approaches sports ministry for NSF status

The governing body for pickleball has approached the sports ministry for recognition as a National Sports Federation (NSF) following the successful hosting of the inaugural World Championship here this month.

Published : Nov 18, 2024 15:53 IST , Mumbai - 3 MINS READ

PTI
Representative Image: All India Pickleball Association has approached the sports ministry for recognition as a National Sports Federation (NSF).
Representative Image: All India Pickleball Association has approached the sports ministry for recognition as a National Sports Federation (NSF). | Photo Credit:  Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Representative Image: All India Pickleball Association has approached the sports ministry for recognition as a National Sports Federation (NSF). | Photo Credit:  Special Arrangement

The governing body for pickleball has approached the sports ministry for recognition as a National Sports Federation (NSF) following the successful hosting of the inaugural World Championship here this month, said All India Pickleball Association chief Arvind Prabhoo on Monday.

The World Pickleball Championship was held here from November 12-17, with around 650 players from countries like Australia, Vietnam, Taiwan, Poland, and Singapore competing.

Prabhoo said the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) had submitted the required documents for getting recognition as an NSF to the ministry and was hopeful of a positive response.

“AIPA submitted the paperwork for recognition to the ministry two months back. One of the hurdles we were facing was that because it was not an Olympic sport, there were challenges,” he said in an interaction with PTI.

READ | All India Pickleball Association partners with Bingo! before World Pickleball Championship India leg

“We are now pushing for Olympic status for pickleball, and, hopefully, in the coming years, it will become an Olympic sport, and we are all geared up for that. We are awaiting their (ministry’s) response to recognise us as a (national) federation,” he said.

He said AIPA had started the process of preparing young Indian players to compete in the Olympics whenever the sport gets included in the quadrennial Games.

“AIPA has already started preparing youngsters for the Olympics. We feel that if not in 2028 (Los Angeles), definitely in 2032 Olympics, pickleball will be incorporated, which gives us eight years,” said Prabhoo.

“We have started working on the under-14 kids. We’ve sent them to events in Vietnam, where they played very well. We have started putting our youth into training programmes to ensure that whenever the sport becomes a part of the Olympics, an Indian will win a medal,” he said.

He said that the reduced cost of pickleball equipment, including the paddles and the balls, will help the sport compete with other racquet sports such as tennis and badminton.

“Pickleball, in the earlier stages in India, was not affordable because the equipment used to come from the USA, China or Europe. In 2020, an Indian company started manufacturing the paddles, which used to cost Rs 10,000. They started selling it for Rs 2,000. The pickleball, which used to cost Rs 300, now costs Rs 120 in bulk.

“Now, affordability is there, and also, with a lot of Indian companies coming in, the equipment is going to get cheaper. The space requirement is not very large, unlike tennis and badminton... a shuttlecock costs Rs 300, and it doesn’t even last you the whole game. The pickleball lasts for at least three, four days,” he said.

Prabhoo said sponsorship is another reason for the sport’s growing popularity. “AIPA is (present) in 23 states. We have a very structured organisation. Every state body is taking care of development,” he said.

“With funds and sponsorship coming in, AIPA will also be giving funds towards grassroots development in every state.

“Pickleball is very easy on the body, physically, it is less demanding. It’s a recreational game, it’s a lifestyle game — it’s a game for the new age, and that is why it is picking up so well in India and the rest of the world.”

Related Topics

All India Pickleball Association

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pickleball association approaches sports ministry for NSF status
    PTI
  2. AUS vs PAK, 3rd T20I LIVE Score: Fraser-McGurk, Short fall early for Australia in 118-run chase
    Team Sportstar
  3. Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Unbeaten India set for Japan challenge in semis 
    Uthra Ganesan
  4. KKFI partners with IOA to host Kho Kho World Cup 2025 in India
    Team Sportstar
  5. Rafael Nadal’s Davis Cup Record: Wins, losses and titles
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Pickleball association approaches sports ministry for NSF status
    PTI
  2. KKFI partners with IOA to host Kho Kho World Cup 2025 in India
    Team Sportstar
  3. Bela Karolyi, former coach of Comaneci and US team, dies aged 82
    Reuters
  4. Stipe Miocic to retire after loss to Jon Jones at UFC 309
    Reuters
  5. Indian sports wrap, November 17: K. Srinivas completes golden treble in Carrom World Cup
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pickleball association approaches sports ministry for NSF status
    PTI
  2. AUS vs PAK, 3rd T20I LIVE Score: Fraser-McGurk, Short fall early for Australia in 118-run chase
    Team Sportstar
  3. Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Unbeaten India set for Japan challenge in semis 
    Uthra Ganesan
  4. KKFI partners with IOA to host Kho Kho World Cup 2025 in India
    Team Sportstar
  5. Rafael Nadal’s Davis Cup Record: Wins, losses and titles
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment