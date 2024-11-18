 />
Indian sports wrap, November 18: Mor beats Gabet in first round of ITF junior tennis tournament

Here are all the major updates, scores and results of Indians in the world of sports on November 18.

Published : Nov 18, 2024 20:19 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Representative Image: Mor beats Gabet in first round of ITF junior tennis tournament.
Representative Image: Mor beats Gabet in first round of ITF junior tennis tournament. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Representative Image: Mor beats Gabet in first round of ITF junior tennis tournament. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

TENNIS

Mor beats Gabet in first round of ITF junior tennis tournament

Aditya Mor fought well to beat second seed Aaron Gabet of France 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 in the boys first round of the ITF junior tennis tournament on Monday.

RESULTS (FIRST ROUND)
Boys: Om Patel bt Riyan Kashyap 2-6, 6-3, 6-3; Mmahit Mekala bt Tavish Pahwa 5-7, 7-5, 5-1 (retired); Izyan Ahmed bt Adhiraj Thakur 6-0, 6-3; Kandhavel Mahalingam bt Namit Bhatia 6-0, 6-1; Aarav Hada bt Nishit Arimilli 6-0, 6-1; Shanker Heisnam bt Akshat Dhull 7-5, 7-6(5); Aaraav Chawla bt Tanush Ghildyal 7-5, 6-2; Ojas Mehlawat bt Raunak Kashyap 6-1, 6-1; Aditya Mor bt Aaron Gabet (Fra) 4-6, 7-5, 7-5.
Girls: Akansha Ghosh bt Arzan Khorakiwala 7-5, 1-6, 6-2; Disha Behera bt Snigdha Patibandla 6-4, 6-0; Mahika Khanna bt Harsha Oruganti 6-3, 6-2; Aishwarya Jadhav bt Pehal Kharadkar 4-6, 6-3, 6-0; Kashish Kant bt Sherry Sharma 6-3, 6-3; Snigdha Kanta bt Angel Patel 6-2, 6-2; Kashvi Sunil bt Sreemanya Anugonda 6-2, 3-0 (retired); Shaivi Dalal bt Saanvi Reddy 6-1, 7-5; Jaya Kapoor bt Diya Chaudhary 7-6(4), 6-2; Swasti Singh bt Aradhyaa Verma 6-2, 6-1; Priyanka Rana bt Reet Arora 7-6(3), 6-1.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

  Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Telugu Titans 3-3 Haryana Steelers; Bengaluru Bulls faces U Mumba later
    Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  Indian sports wrap, November 18: Mor beats Gabet in first round of ITF junior tennis tournament
    Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  AIFF awards I-League commercial rights to Shrachi in Executive Committee meeting
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  Shami included in 22-member Bengal squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
    Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  India vs Malaysia LIVE score: IND 1-1 MAS; Rahul Bheke equalises after Gurpreet's howler
    Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

  Indian sports wrap, November 18: Mor beats Gabet in first round of ITF junior tennis tournament
    Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  Pickleball association approaches sports ministry for NSF status
    PTI
    PTI
  KKFI partners with IOA to host Kho Kho World Cup 2025 in India
    Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  Bela Karolyi, former coach of Comaneci and US team, dies aged 82
    Reuters
    Reuters
  Stipe Miocic to retire after loss to Jon Jones at UFC 309
    Reuters
    Reuters
