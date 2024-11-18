Indian sports wrap, November 18: Mor beats Gabet in first round of ITF junior tennis tournament

TENNIS

Mor beats Gabet in first round of ITF junior tennis tournament

Aditya Mor fought well to beat second seed Aaron Gabet of France 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 in the boys first round of the ITF junior tennis tournament on Monday.

RESULTS (FIRST ROUND) Boys: Om Patel bt Riyan Kashyap 2-6, 6-3, 6-3; Mmahit Mekala bt Tavish Pahwa 5-7, 7-5, 5-1 (retired); Izyan Ahmed bt Adhiraj Thakur 6-0, 6-3; Kandhavel Mahalingam bt Namit Bhatia 6-0, 6-1; Aarav Hada bt Nishit Arimilli 6-0, 6-1; Shanker Heisnam bt Akshat Dhull 7-5, 7-6(5); Aaraav Chawla bt Tanush Ghildyal 7-5, 6-2; Ojas Mehlawat bt Raunak Kashyap 6-1, 6-1; Aditya Mor bt Aaron Gabet (Fra) 4-6, 7-5, 7-5. Girls: Akansha Ghosh bt Arzan Khorakiwala 7-5, 1-6, 6-2; Disha Behera bt Snigdha Patibandla 6-4, 6-0; Mahika Khanna bt Harsha Oruganti 6-3, 6-2; Aishwarya Jadhav bt Pehal Kharadkar 4-6, 6-3, 6-0; Kashish Kant bt Sherry Sharma 6-3, 6-3; Snigdha Kanta bt Angel Patel 6-2, 6-2; Kashvi Sunil bt Sreemanya Anugonda 6-2, 3-0 (retired); Shaivi Dalal bt Saanvi Reddy 6-1, 7-5; Jaya Kapoor bt Diya Chaudhary 7-6(4), 6-2; Swasti Singh bt Aradhyaa Verma 6-2, 6-1; Priyanka Rana bt Reet Arora 7-6(3), 6-1.

-Kamesh Srinivasan