TENNIS
Mor beats Gabet in first round of ITF junior tennis tournament
Aditya Mor fought well to beat second seed Aaron Gabet of France 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 in the boys first round of the ITF junior tennis tournament on Monday.
RESULTS (FIRST ROUND)
-Kamesh Srinivasan
Latest on Sportstar
- Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Telugu Titans 3-3 Haryana Steelers; Bengaluru Bulls faces U Mumba later
- Indian sports wrap, November 18: Mor beats Gabet in first round of ITF junior tennis tournament
- AIFF awards I-League commercial rights to Shrachi in Executive Committee meeting
- Shami included in 22-member Bengal squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
- India vs Malaysia LIVE score: IND 1-1 MAS; Rahul Bheke equalises after Gurpreet’s howler
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE