In this episode of the Sportstar Podcast, host Nihit Sachdeva is joined by N. Sudarshan.
Major talking points:
- Rafael Nadal’s decision to retire at Davis Cup
- First impressions
- How the contrast in styles in the Fedal rivalry contributed to the sport
- Djokovic - Nadal’s greatest rival
- Could Nadal have taken better care of himself in terms of injuries?
- Nadal’s last year on tour and his legacy
