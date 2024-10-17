In this episode of the Sportstar Podcast, host Nihit Sachdeva is joined by Kavita Menon and Anish Pathiyil. They review the Formula One 2024 season which is heading towards an exciting finish with six races left this year.
Major talking points:
- Early dominance for Red Bull and Max Verstappen
- Upgrades work for McLaren and it starts challenging Red Bull
- Mercedes and Ferrari too record multiple race wins
- Does McLaren need to put its foot down and focus solely on helping Lando Norris win the championship?
- Daniel Ricciardo, Logan Sargeant fired
- How the grid looks like for 2025 so far
