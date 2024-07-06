Sportstar Podcast: Indian archery simulating Paris Olympics environment with focus on accuracy ft. Sanjeeva Singh

In this episode of the Sportstar Podcast, host Nihit Sachdeva and Y.B. Sarangi interview Sanjeeva Kumar Singh, High Performance Director (Archery) at Sports Authority of India.
Singh reveals how the system is to break down the competitive atmosphere of world events in training so archers can give their best. He also provides insights into how the Indian contingent is preparing for the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games.
