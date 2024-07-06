MagazineBuy Print

Sportstar Podcast: Indian archery simulating Paris Olympics environment with focus on accuracy ft. Sanjeeva Singh

In this episode of the Sportstar Podcast, host Nihit Sachdeva and Y.B. Sarangi interview Sanjeeva Kumar Singh, High Performance Director (Archery) at Sports Authority of India.

Published : Jul 06, 2024 17:41 IST - 1 MIN READ

Y. B. Sarangi,Nihit Sachdeva
