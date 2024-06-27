MagazineBuy Print

Sportstar Podcast: In conversation with coach James Hillier on Indian athletics ecosystem, the development of Jyothi Yarraji and Paris Olympics prospects

Host Nihit Sachdeva interviews James Hillier, the Athletics Director at Reliance Foundation, on India’s track-and-field preparation for Paris Olympics with focus on hurdler Jyothi Yarraji.

Published : Jun 27, 2024 18:17 IST

