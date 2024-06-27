Sportstar Podcast: In conversation with coach James Hillier on Indian athletics ecosystem, the development of Jyothi Yarraji and Paris Olympics prospects

In this episode of the Sportstar Podcast, host Nihit Sachdeva interviews James Hillier, the Athletics Director at Reliance Foundation, on India’s track-and-field preparation for Paris Olympics with focus on hurdler Jyothi Yarraji.
