IND vs ENG: Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan become joint highest wicket-takers for England in T20 World Cup

Spinner Adil Rashid and pacer Chris Jordan became the joint highest wicket-taker for England in the T20 World Cup during the semifinal against India at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday.

Published : Jun 27, 2024 23:43 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
England’s Adil Rashid during the T20 Cricket World Cup 2024 match against India.
England’s Adil Rashid during the T20 Cricket World Cup 2024 match against India. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
England's Adil Rashid during the T20 Cricket World Cup 2024 match against India. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Spinner Adil Rashid and pacer Chris Jordan became the joint highest wicket-taker for England in the T20 World Cup during the semifinal against India at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday.

Rashid went past Stuart Broad with his 31st wicket after cleaning up India skipper Rohit Sharma.

Rashid now has 31 wickets in 30 matches, with the best bowling figures of four for two.

Jordan, who started with 28 wickets ahead of this clash, also picked three scalps to finish with 31 wickets.

England’s Chris Jordan celebrates the wicket of Shivam Dube.
England’s Chris Jordan celebrates the wicket of Shivam Dube. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
England's Chris Jordan celebrates the wicket of Shivam Dube. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

He removed set batter Hardik Pandya on 23 before sending Shivam Dube back on a golden duck for back-to-back wickets in the 18th over.

In his third over, he dismissed Axar Patel for his 31st wicket.

Broad, with 30 wickets in 26 matches is on third.

Most wickets for ENG in T20 World Cup
Chris Jordan - 31 wickets in 23 matches
Adil Rashid - 31 wickets in 30 matches
Stuart Broad - 30 wickets in 26 matches

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

Adil Rashid /

England

