FIFA launches ‘Football Manager’ World Cup with $100,000 in prize money

FIFA is partnering with Sports Interactive, the developers of the game that has sold millions of copies and has also been used by several football clubs to scout players and opponents thanks to its extensive database.

Published : Jun 27, 2024 20:04 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: A long exposure shows FIFA’s logo near its headquarters in Zurich.
FILE PHOTO: A long exposure shows FIFA's logo near its headquarters in Zurich. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: A long exposure shows FIFA’s logo near its headquarters in Zurich. | Photo Credit: Reuters

FIFA will host its first ever FIFAe World Cup of Football Manager this year to crown the best virtual manager on the highly-popular video game, world soccer’s governing body said on Thursday.

FIFA is partnering with Sports Interactive, the developers of the game that has sold millions of copies and has also been used by several football clubs to scout players and opponents thanks to its extensive database.

Players will compete for $100,000 in prize money in the final event from August 29 to September 1.

“This competition requires participants to demonstrate a profound understanding of football strategy and tactics,” said former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, who is the ambassador for the esports event.

ALSO READ | Esports Olympics set to launch after IOC presents proposal for video game project

“Success demands not only mastery of game mechanics but also in-depth football knowledge, making this format a fascinating blend.”

FIFA said in the inaugural year of the event, selected member associations will be invited to be represented at the final event.

Member associations from all six confederations are expected to be invited while players can sign up on FIFA’s website.

