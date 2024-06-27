MagazineBuy Print

Indian Sports Wrap, June 27: Chennaiyin FC ropes in Lalrinliana Hnamte

The 21-year-old has signed a three-year contract with the Marina Machans, becoming the third midfielder to join the club this summer after Lukas Brambilla and Jitendra Singh.

Published : Jun 27, 2024 13:38 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Nora Fernandes has been signed by the Kerala Blasters.
Nora Fernandes has been signed by the Kerala Blasters. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

Nora Fernandes has been signed by the Kerala Blasters. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chennaiyin FC has roped in central midfielder Lalrinliana Hnamte ahead of the 2024–25 season.

The 21-year-old has signed a three-year contract with the Marina Machans, becoming the third midfielder to join the club this summer after Lukas Brambilla and Jitendra Singh.

Chennaiyin also handed a contract extension to Yumkhaibam Jiteshwor Singh last month.

The Mizoram-born Hnamte has been considered one of the brightest talents in Indian football. He made his Indian Super League (ISL) debut at the age of just 18 for East Bengal in 2021.

This signing underlines Chennaiyin’s commitment to invest in young talent and nurture them to contribute in shaping the future of Indian football.

“With the ability he possesses we haven’t seen as much of Hnamte as we should’ve in the league. He’s a fantastic young boy who will offer something different to our midfield options,” said head coach Owen Coyle.

Before joining Chennaiyin, Hnamte was part of Mohun Bagan Super Giant set-up for three seasons. He won the Durand Cup (2023), the ISL title (2023) and the League Shield (2024) for them.

Hnamte has made 43 appearances in the ISL, spending more than 1300 minutes on the field. In the last season of the league, he recorded an impressive passing accuracy of 83 percent in 13 matches.

-Kerala Blasters FC signs goalkeeper Nora Fernandes-

Kerala Blasters Football Club has signed goalkeeper Nora Fernandes on a three-year contract, until 2027.

Prior to joining the Blasters, Nora was with I-League side Aizawl FC. In what can be considered a break-through season, the 25-year-old goalkeeper made 17 appearances, impressing with his commanding presence in the penalty area, his strong reflexes, and his overall short-stopping abilities.

Born in Goa, Nora started his youth and professional career at Salgaocar FC, having joined the U18 team. He represented the side in the U18 I-League, and the Goa Professional League, before making the switch to Churchill Brothers in 2020.

Fernandes becomes the club’s third domestic signing of the summer and the second goalkeeper after Som Kumar.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

