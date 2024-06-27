MagazineBuy Print

Para climbing to make debut at Los Angeles Olympics 2028

The addition of para climbing brings the total number of sports at the Paralympic Games to 23 and comes after sport climbing was featured at the Olympics for the first time in Tokyo in 2021.

Published : Jun 27, 2024 10:17 IST , LOS ANGELES - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
LA28 Chief Athletics Officer Janet Evans.
LA28 Chief Athletics Officer Janet Evans. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
LA28 Chief Athletics Officer Janet Evans. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Para climbing will make its Paralympic debut at the Los Angeles Games in 2028 after being approved by the International Paralympic Committee on Wednesday as the emerging sport continues to reach new heights.

The addition of para climbing brings the total number of sports at the Paralympic Games to 23 and comes after sport climbing was featured at the Olympics for the first time in Tokyo in 2021.

“When Climbing got its first Olympic Games, it was a dream come true, and the same will happen at LA28 when we see our great Para Climbing athletes in action,” said Marco Scolaris, president of the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC), which has hosted para climbing competitions since 2006.

“Our climb since 2007 has been hard, intense and amazing. With the IPC and LA28 we continue to grow and push the sport forward as part of the Paralympic family.”

The move marks the first time an organizing committee has ever proposed an additional sport to the Paralympic program.

“Los Angeles’ diversity and culture of inclusion offers the ideal stage to host the city’s first Paralympic Games and elevate the Paralympic Movement worldwide,” said LA28 chairperson and president Casey Wasserman.

“LA28 is thrilled to welcome Para climbing’s athletes and fans, and we thank the International Paralympic Committee for their partnership and collaboration to add this dynamic and emerging sport to the 2028 Paralympic Sport Program.”

Para climbing will join an LA28 program that includes blind football (soccer), boccia, goalball, para archery, para athletics, para badminton, para canoe, para cycling, para equestrian, para judo, para powerlifting and para rowing.

Para swimming, para table tennis, para taekwondo, para triathlon, shooting para sport, sitting volleyball, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair fencing, wheelchair rugby, and wheelchair tennis round out the program.

LA28 had the opportunity to add para surfing but declined, saying the decision was based on striking a balance between its commitment to growing the Paralympics while managing the size of the Games and its financial responsibility toward the city.

The LA28 Paralympic Games will take place August 15-27, 2028.

