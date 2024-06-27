MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

South Africa vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal: AFG, SA look to make first-ever T20 WC final

SA vs AFG Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Catch the score and updates from the Afghanistan vs South Africa T20 WC Semifinal fixture at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad.

Updated : Jun 27, 2024 02:40 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the T20 World Cup Semifinal fixture between Afghanistan and South Africa at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad.

  • June 27, 2024 02:10
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    When will South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal start?

    The South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal will begin at 6:00 AM IST.

    How to watch South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal live on TV in India?

    The South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India.

    How to watch South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal live online in India?

    The South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

  • June 27, 2024 02:02
    Stay Tuned!

    Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2024 between South Africa and Afghanistan at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad.

    Stay Tuned for the live scores and updates from the game!

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

Afghanistan /

South Africa

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Euro 2024 Group F points table: Georgia joins Portugal, Turkiye in round of 16
    Team Sportstar
  2. LIVE Ecuador vs Jamaica updates, Copa America 2024: Lineups out, Team news, Preview, Kick-off at 3:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. Czechia vs Turkiye Highlights, Euro 2024: CZE 1-2 TUR; Tosun scores stoppage time winner
    Team Sportstar
  4. South Africa vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal: AFG, SA look to make first-ever T20 WC final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Czechia vs Turkiye, Euro 2024: Fight breaks out after final whistle referee gives red card
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. South Africa vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal: AFG, SA look to make first-ever T20 WC final
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sri Lanka consultant coach Mahela Jayawardene resigns
    PTI
  3. IND vs ZIM: Shivam Dube replaces Nitish Reddy in India’s squad for Zimbabwe T20I series
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs ENG Semifinal, T20 World Cup 2024: Rain threat looms in Guyana as Rohit Sharma & Co. eye revenge
    Ashwin Achal
  5. Ollie Robinson registers record for second-most expensive over in First-Class cricket, concedes 43 runs in English County match
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Euro 2024 Group F points table: Georgia joins Portugal, Turkiye in round of 16
    Team Sportstar
  2. LIVE Ecuador vs Jamaica updates, Copa America 2024: Lineups out, Team news, Preview, Kick-off at 3:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. Czechia vs Turkiye Highlights, Euro 2024: CZE 1-2 TUR; Tosun scores stoppage time winner
    Team Sportstar
  4. South Africa vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal: AFG, SA look to make first-ever T20 WC final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Czechia vs Turkiye, Euro 2024: Fight breaks out after final whistle referee gives red card
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment