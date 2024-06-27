South Africa vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal: AFG, SA look to make first-ever T20 WC final

- June 27, 2024 02:10LIVE STREAMING INFO
When will South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal start?
The South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal will begin at 6:00 AM IST.
How to watch South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal live on TV in India?
The South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India.
How to watch South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal live online in India?
The South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
- June 27, 2024 02:02
Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2024 between South Africa and Afghanistan at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad.
Stay Tuned for the live scores and updates from the game!
