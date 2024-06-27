MagazineBuy Print

IND vs ENG Live Streaming info, T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal: India vs England match start time, toss, venue, details

IND vs ENG: Here is how you can watch the T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal between India and England set to happen in Guyana on Thursday.

Published : Jun 27, 2024 09:24 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India captain Rohit Sharma during a net session.
India captain Rohit Sharma during a net session. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

India captain Rohit Sharma during a net session. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India, looking for its second title after 2007, will be up against defending champion England in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday.

The winner of this coveted semifinal will face South Africa in the final on June 29.

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 match details and streaming info:

When will India vs England T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal take place?

The India vs England T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal will take place on Thursday, June 27 (IST).

When will India vs England T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal start?

The India vs England T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal will begin at 8:00 PM IST.

What time will the toss take place for India vs England T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal?

The toss for the India vs England T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will India vs England T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal take place?

The India vs England T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal will be held at the Providence Stadium, Guyana.

How to watch India vs England T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal live on TV in India?

The India vs England T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal will be telecast LIVE on the  Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch India vs England T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal live online in India?

The India vs England T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal will be streamed LIVE on the  Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

India /

England

