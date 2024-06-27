Paris 2024: Kiran Pahal qualifies for women’s 400m in Olympics from National Inter-state Championships

Haryana’s Kiran Pahal qualified for Paris Olympics, clocking 50.92 seconds in the semifinals of women’s 400m at the National Inter-state Athletics Championships in Panchkula, Haryana, on Wednesday.
Pahal, 24, became the second fastest women’s 400m runner in Indian history, behind Hima Das (50.79 seconds) and secured her spot at the Paris Games after finishing within the automatic standard of 50.95 seconds for the Olympics.
She ended ahead of Devy Aniba Zala of Gujarat, who was a distant second with a timing of 53.44, while Kerala’s Sneha K came third by clocking 53.51.
More to follow.
