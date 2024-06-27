MagazineBuy Print

IND vs ENG Pitch Report, T20 World Cup 2024 Semifinal: Ground conditions, toss factor, stats and records at Providence Stadium in Guyana

IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2024 Semifinal: The venue has hosted five matches in the ongoing tournament so far, with the last game being played here back on June 9 between West Indies and Uganda.

Published : Jun 27, 2024 12:21 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: An aerial view of the Providence Stadium in 2007.
FILE PHOTO: An aerial view of the Providence Stadium in 2007. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: An aerial view of the Providence Stadium in 2007. | Photo Credit: AP

India and England will lock horns in the semifinal of the 2024 T20 World Cup at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday.

The venue has hosted five matches in the ongoing tournament so far, with the last game being played here back on June 9 between West Indies and Uganda. The team batting first has won three out of the five games, even though historically the chasing team has enjoyed overwhelming success. In 18 T20Is held here since 2010, nine out of the 15 completed matches have been won by the team batting second.

The Providence Stadium is the fifth fastest scoring ground so far out of the eight venues that have held matches in this tournament. With runs coming at 6.20 per over, the batters haven’t had it very easy. Out of 10 completed innings played here in 2024 T20 World Cup, teams have been bowled out for less than 100 runs in four. The highest score remains Afghanistan’s 183 for five against Uganda, which it defended by bundling out the opposition for just 58 runs.

T20I STATS AT PROVIDENCE STADIUM
Matches played: 18
Team batting first won: 6
Team batting second won: 9
No Result: 3
Average first innings score: 138
Highest total (1st innings): England 191/5 (20) vs West Indies (2010)
Lowest total (1st innings): Papua New Guinea 77 (19.1) vs Uganda (2024)

PITCH REPORT

The surfaces in Guyana have suited both the pacers and spinners. While the quicks have picked up 40 wickets, in comparison to the tweakers’ 27, the spinners have been marginally more economical, conceding 5.57 runs an over. The pacers have gone at 6.37 runs per over.

The pitch can offer some awkward bounce and seeing the new ball through could be key on this wicket. The last game played here had the square boundaries measuring 70 and 77 metres.

TOSS FACTOR

Out of the 18 T20Is held here, the team winning the toss has opted to bat eight times, but emerged victorious on just three occasions. On the other hand, captains choosing to bowl first have enjoyed success on five out of 10 occasions.

In the ongoing tournament, the team winning the toss has opted to bowl in four out of five matches with a success rate of exactly 50 per cent. The only team that opted to bat first here in this tournament was West Indies, which went on to beat Uganda by 134 runs in that game.

