IND vs ENG LIVE Toss Update, T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays toss in India vs England match in Guyana

Out of the 18 T20Is held in Guyana, the team winning the toss has opted to bat eight times but emerged victorious on just three occasions. On the other hand, captains choosing to bowl first have enjoyed success on five out of 10 occasions.

Updated : Jun 27, 2024 19:35 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India vs England live toss update, T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal.
India vs England live toss update, T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

India vs England live toss update, T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India, looking for its second title after 2007, will be up against defending champion England in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday.

The winner of this coveted semifinal will face South Africa in the final on June 29.

FOLLOW LIVE | IND VS ENG T20 WC SEMIFINAL 2

India and England have met four times in the T20 World Cup, winning two each. England thrashed India by 10 wickets in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2022 and ended up winning the tournament.

TOSS FACTOR IN GUYANA

Out of the 18 T20Is held here, the team winning the toss has opted to bat eight times but emerged victorious on just three occasions. On the other hand, captains choosing to bowl first have enjoyed success on five out of 10 occasions.

In the ongoing tournament, the team winning the toss has opted to bowl in four out of five matches with a success rate of exactly 50 per cent. The only team that opted to bat first here in this tournament was West Indies, which went on to beat Uganda by 134 runs in that game.

INDIA - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS IN T20 WORLD CUP 2024

  • Tosses won: 3/6
  • Won match after winning toss: 3/3
  • Won match after losing toss: 3/3

ENG - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS IN T20 WORLD CUP 2024

  • Tosses won: 5/7 (Eng vs Sco match was washed out)
  • Won match after winning toss: 3/4
  • Won match after losing toss: 1/2

TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS AT PROVIDENCE STADIUM, GUYANA

  • Teams winning match after winning toss: 3/5
  • Teams winning match after losing toss: 2/5
  • Teams winning match after electing to bat: 1
  • Teams winnnig match after electing to bowl: 2/4

