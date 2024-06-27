MagazineBuy Print

T20 World Cup 2024: That’s not the pitch you want to have a WC semifinal on, says Afghan coach Trott

Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott has lambasted the pitch that was used for their T20 World Cup semifinal against South Africa, asserting that it was unfit for a contest of such magnitude.

Published : Jun 27, 2024 13:14 IST , Tarouba - 4 MINS READ

PTI
Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott has lambasted the pitch that was used for their T20 World Cup semifinal against South Africa.
Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott has lambasted the pitch that was used for their T20 World Cup semifinal against South Africa. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott has lambasted the pitch that was used for their T20 World Cup semifinal against South Africa. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott has lambasted the pitch that was used for their T20 World Cup semifinal against South Africa here, asserting that it was unfit for a contest of such magnitude.

The pitch, which offered lateral seam movement and inconsistent bounce, was a nightmare for batters as Afghanistan were bowled out for 56 - the lowest score in a T20 World Cup semifinal at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy stadium here.

Even though South Africa chased down the target in 8.5 overs, their batters too struggled.

“I don’t want to get myself into trouble, and I don’t want to come across as bitter or it being a case of sour grapes, but that’s not the pitch that you want to have a match, a semifinal of a World Cup on, plain and simple,” Trott said at the post-match press conference.

The former England batter said the pitch took batting completely out of the game.

READ |  South Africa’s semifinal win over Afghanistan, a gorgeous, gaudy excess of emotions

“It should be a fair contest. I’m not saying it should be flat completely with no spin and no seam movement. I’m saying you shouldn’t have batsmen worrying about going forward,” he explained.

“They should be confident in foot movement and be able to hit through the line or use their skills. T20 is about attacking, scoring runs and taking wickets, not looking to survive.”

Throughout the tournament, the venue offered swing and seam to pacers and turn to the spinners.

Tarouba hosted five World Cup games, and only once did a team batting first cross the 100-run mark. It was done by the West Indies with a 149/6 against New Zealand, which was successfully defended by the co-hosts.

“If the opposition bowled well and got to a position where they bowled very, very well, and it’s through skill, then that’s fine, and then it’s about adapting to that,” he said.

“But once the ball starts misbehaving and rolling if we had bowled as straight as South Africa had, I think you would have seen an interesting second half as well,” he added.

Afghan Players were tired, but that’s no excuse

Afghanistan had an emotionally charged and hectic 40 hours before their first-ever semifinal appearance at a World Cup.

They clinched a thrilling rain-hit eight-run win over Bangladesh in a must-win game that went into the wee hours of Tuesday in Kingstown. Then the flight to Tarouba was delayed by four hours. Even at the toss, skipper Rashid Khan mentioned that he hadn’t slept much.

REPORT | South Africa dismantles Afghanistan to enter maiden final

“We only got back to the hotel at three o’clock, and then we had to leave at eight o’clock -- five hours later, so we didn’t get much sleep. The guys were very tired and had a lot to process emotionally and physically,” Trott said.

Having said that, Trott conceded they were outplayed by a strong South African unit. “But we knew the schedule, so that’s not an excuse as such. When you go in World Cups or tournaments, you can’t have everything your way, and you’ve got to fight and play against the odds, which you’ve done at times and proud of that. But it’s no, it’s not the reason why we didn’t win today.”

“South Africa bowled well, used the conditions, and showed our boys what it’s capable of. But it just didn’t go our way tonight.” The 43-year-old hoped that the semifinal loss would serve as a learning for the team that has improved leaps and bounds in the last five years.

“...we’ve got one better than the previous (ODI) World Cup in November, and it’s just about taking it step by step, and hopefully we learn from today, the batters certainly.

“What it takes to play international cricket and play against a bowling side like South Africa on a pitch that’s perhaps not conducive to high-scoring runs and finding ways of winning games...we just couldn’t find a way today.”

Openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz (0) and Ibrahim Zadran (2), who were Afghanistan’s top run-getters in the tournament, both failed, putting pressure on the middle order that hadn’t fired at all in the tournament.

“Nobody else has got runs. We need to find a reason for that,” Trott said.

Afghanistan

Jonathan Trott

South Africa

T20 World Cup 2024

Rashid Khan

