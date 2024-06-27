India skipper Rohit Sharma broke the record for the most fours hit by a batter in T20 World Cup history during the semifinal match against England at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday.

Rohit went past former Sri Lanka skipper Mahela Jayawardene’s tally of 111 fours in the T20 World Cup to register the record. He played a reverse-sweep and found the boundary off the bowling of leg-spinner Adil Rashid to achieve the feat.

The 37-year-old is also the second most prolific six-hitter in the history of the tournament, behind only Chris Gayle of West Indies.

In all T20Is, Rohit is third on the list of the top four-hitters in the format, and trails Pakistan’s Babar Azam and Ireland’s Paul Stirling.

MOST FOURS IN T20 WORLD CUP