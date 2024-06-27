India skipper Rohit Sharma broke the record for the most fours hit by a batter in T20 World Cup history during the semifinal match against England at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday.
Rohit went past former Sri Lanka skipper Mahela Jayawardene’s tally of 111 fours in the T20 World Cup to register the record. He played a reverse-sweep and found the boundary off the bowling of leg-spinner Adil Rashid to achieve the feat.
The 37-year-old is also the second most prolific six-hitter in the history of the tournament, behind only Chris Gayle of West Indies.
In all T20Is, Rohit is third on the list of the top four-hitters in the format, and trails Pakistan’s Babar Azam and Ireland’s Paul Stirling.
MOST FOURS IN T20 WORLD CUP
- Rohit Sharma (India) - 113* fours in 43 innings
- Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) - 111 fours in 31 innings
- Virat Kohli (India) - 105 fours in 32 innings
- David Warner (Australia) - 103 fours in 41 innings
- Tillakaratne Dilshan (Sri Lanka) - 101 fours in 34 innings
Latest on Sportstar
- Rohit Sharma breaks record for most fours in T20 World Cup history during IND vs ENG semifinal match
- India vs England Weather Live Updates: Rain stops play in Guyana; IND 65/2 (8)
- Paris 2024: Kiran Pahal qualifies for women’s 400m in Olympics from National Inter-state Championships
- India vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal: IND 65/2 (8); Rain stops play with Rohit, Suryakumar at crease
- F1: Verstappen says yes to driving for Red Bull next year
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE