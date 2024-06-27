  1. Rohit Sharma (India) - 113* fours in 43 innings
  2. Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) - 111 fours in 31 innings
  3. Virat Kohli (India) - 105 fours in 32 innings
  4. David Warner (Australia) - 103 fours in 41 innings
  5. Tillakaratne Dilshan (Sri Lanka) - 101 fours in 34 innings