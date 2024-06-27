MagazineBuy Print

Ajinkya Rahane joins Leicestershire, to play County Championship and One Day Cup

Former India skipper Ajinkya Rahane has signed with English county side Leicestershire for the second half of the ongoing season, the club announced on Thursday.

Published : Jun 27, 2024 17:03 IST , Leicester

PTI
Ajinkya Rahane in action. (File Photo)
infoIcon

As per the deal, he will be featuring in the team’s final five games of the ongoing County Championship, besides playing in the One Day Cup, where the Foxes are the defending champions.

The 36-year-old joins Leicestershire in place of Wiaan Mulder, who is expected to travel to the West Indies with South Africa in August.

Rahane has accumulated over 26,000 runs across formats (First-Class, List-A and T20), having struck 51 hundreds with a top score of an unbeaten 265.

Playing for the ‘Men in Blue’, he has collected more than 8,000 runs, including 15 centuries, along with a best knock of 188 in the New Zealand Test in 2016.

“I’m really excited to have another opportunity to come to Leicestershire. I’ve built a strong rapport with Claude (Henderson) and Alfonso (Thomas), and I’m looking forward to playing for the Club this summer,” Rahane said in a club statement.

READ | T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa’s semifinal win over Afghanistan, a gorgeous, gaudy excess of emotions

“I followed the team’s results last year and was very impressed with what I saw. I’m hoping to enjoy my cricket and contribute to more success for the Club this season.” Rahane is expected to arrive in mid-July, with his first contest being away to Notts Outlaws in the One Day Cup on July 24.

“We are thrilled to welcome someone of Ajinkya’s quality to Leicestershire. It was unfortunate that Ajinkya’s schedule didn’t quite work with ours last year. But, it’s a massive boost to have secured his services for the business end of this season,” commented Leicestershire’s Director of Cricket, Claude Henderson.

“He holds immense experience and vital leadership qualities, which will be hugely beneficial to the team alongside his run-scoring ability. Ajinkya’s arrival also presents a fantastic opportunity for our batters to learn from one of the game’s best.”

