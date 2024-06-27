MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024 Semifinal: India vs England predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

IND vs ENG Semifinal, T20 World Cup 2024: Here are the predicted line-ups, fantasy team, and squads for the India vs England match in Guyana on Thursday.

Published : Jun 27, 2024 06:40 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s captain Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant in action.
India’s captain Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant in action. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK/THE HINDU
infoIcon

India’s captain Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant in action. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK/THE HINDU

India and England will face off in a rematch of the 2022 T20 World Cup semifinal when they meet in a last-four stage match of the 2024 edition at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday.

While India is unbeaten in the tournament and topped its Super Eight group with three wins in as many matches, England finished second in the Super Eight stage after emerging victorious in two out of three games.

The Men in Blue triumphed over the Aussies in their last game and are not too likely to tinker with their team composition. On the other hand, England could look to bring in an extra batter in place of a seamer.

Here are the probable XIs for the IND vs ENG semifinal:

INDIA PREDICTED XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh.

ENGLAND PREDICTED XI

Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (c) (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley/Will Jacks.

IND vs ENG DREAM11 TEAM
WICKETKEEPERS
Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Rishabh Pant
BATTERS
Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav
ALL-ROUNDERS
Hardik Pandya (c), Moeen Ali
BOWLERS
Jasprit Bumrah, Adil Rashid, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav
Team Composition: IND 7:4 ENG Credits Left: 7.5
THE SQUADS
INDIA
Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (vc), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
ENGLAND
Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

India /

England

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SA vs AFG Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal: Jansen, Rabada demolish Afghanistan top order; AFG 38/6 vs South Africa
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024 Semifinal: India vs England predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. Venezuela vs Mexico LIVE updates, VEN 0-0 MEX, Copa America 2024: First-half underway, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Copa America 2024: Ecuador beats Jamaica to keep qualification hopes alive
    Reuters
  5. Carl Crowe: Sometimes, what might seem like a bad ball in T20 cricket is actually a deliberate, planned delivery
    Ayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024 Semifinal: India vs England predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. SA vs AFG Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal: Jansen, Rabada demolish Afghanistan top order; AFG 38/6 vs South Africa
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sri Lanka consultant coach Mahela Jayawardene resigns
    PTI
  4. IND vs ZIM: Shivam Dube replaces Nitish Reddy in India’s squad for Zimbabwe T20I series
    PTI
  5. IND vs ENG Semifinal, T20 World Cup 2024: Rain threat looms in Guyana as Rohit Sharma & Co. eye revenge
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SA vs AFG Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal: Jansen, Rabada demolish Afghanistan top order; AFG 38/6 vs South Africa
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024 Semifinal: India vs England predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. Venezuela vs Mexico LIVE updates, VEN 0-0 MEX, Copa America 2024: First-half underway, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Copa America 2024: Ecuador beats Jamaica to keep qualification hopes alive
    Reuters
  5. Carl Crowe: Sometimes, what might seem like a bad ball in T20 cricket is actually a deliberate, planned delivery
    Ayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment