IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024 Semifinal: India vs England predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

India and England will face off in a rematch of the 2022 T20 World Cup semifinal when they meet in a last-four stage match of the 2024 edition at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday.

While India is unbeaten in the tournament and topped its Super Eight group with three wins in as many matches, England finished second in the Super Eight stage after emerging victorious in two out of three games.

The Men in Blue triumphed over the Aussies in their last game and are not too likely to tinker with their team composition. On the other hand, England could look to bring in an extra batter in place of a seamer.

Here are the probable XIs for the IND vs ENG semifinal:

INDIA PREDICTED XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh.

ENGLAND PREDICTED XI

Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (c) (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley/Will Jacks.

IND vs ENG DREAM11 TEAM WICKETKEEPERS Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Rishabh Pant BATTERS Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav ALL-ROUNDERS Hardik Pandya (c), Moeen Ali BOWLERS Jasprit Bumrah, Adil Rashid, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav Team Composition: IND 7:4 ENG Credits Left: 7.5