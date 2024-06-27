Lanka Premier League 2024 to introduce ‘power blast’ in death overs

The matches at Lanka Premier League 2024 will introduce a new feature of two additional powerplay overs at the death.

The two “power blast overs”, which will be the 16th and 17th overs of each innings, will have a maximum of four fielders outside the 30-yard circle.

This new power play will be in addition to the traditional power play that occurs during the first six overs of an inning.

ALSO READ | Chris Silverwood resigns as Sri Lanka head coach

The new feature is designed to create “a more aggressive and thrilling phase of the game”, according to a LPL statement.

“We decided to bring this innovation in order to create further excitement for the league, which is growing year by year,” said Samantha Dodanwela, tournament director of the Lanka Premier League 2024.

“This new introduction is sure to generate a lot of excitement among the fans, and the teams will need to strategize effectively to make the most of this period,” he added.

The fifth edition of LPL is schedule to run from July 1 to 21.