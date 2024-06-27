MagazineBuy Print

Chris Silverwood resigns as Sri Lanka head coach

Chris Silverwood has tendered his resignation as the head coach following Sri Lanka’s T20 World Cup 2024 debacle as the Island nation failed to qualify for the Super Eight stage.

Published : Jun 27, 2024 11:15 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sri Lanka head coach Chris Silverwood during a parctice session. (File Photo)
Sri Lanka head coach Chris Silverwood during a parctice session. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: KVS GIRI | THE HINDU
infoIcon

Sri Lanka head coach Chris Silverwood during a parctice session. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: KVS GIRI | THE HINDU

Chris Silverwood has resigned as the head coach of the Sri Lanka national team, citing personal reasons. In a statement released by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), Silverwood expressed his desire to spend time with his family after being ‘away from loved ones.’

The Englishman’s resignation comes days after Sri Lanka legend Mahela Jayawardene parted ways with the national team after serving as a consultant.

“Being an international coach means long periods away from loved ones. After lengthy conversations with my family and with a heavy heart, I feel it is now time for me to return home and spend some quality time together,” said Silverwood.

“I would like to thank the players, coaches, backroom staff, and management of the SLC for their support during my time in Sri Lanka. Without your support, none of the success would have been possible. It has been a real honour for me to be part of Sri Lanka Cricket and I will be taking away many fond memories,” added Silverwood.

Under his tenure, Sri Lanka won the T20 Asia Cup in 2022 and also reached the finals of the 50-over Asia Cup in 2023. Additionally, the team secured several bilateral series wins both at home and overseas.

Amongst these was a home series win against Australia in the 50-overs format and two away Test series wins against Bangladesh.

