IND vs ENG: How has Rohit Sharma performed in T20 World Cup knockout matches?

Rohit is India’s highest-run-getter so far in this tournament with 191 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 159.16.

Published : Jun 27, 2024 09:19 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s captain Rohit Sharma in action.
India’s captain Rohit Sharma in action. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/ The Hindu
infoIcon

India's captain Rohit Sharma in action. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/ The Hindu

Rohit Sharma will need to lead from the front when India faces England in the T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal set to be played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday.

Coming into this game, Rohit will take a lot of confidence from his previous knock of 92 against Australia. He’s India’s highest-run-getter so far in this tournament with 191 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 159.16.

While Rohit has been a prolific opening batter for India, he hasn’t had his best returns whenever he has batted in T20 World Cup knockout match in the past.

The opening batter has a best score of 43 off 31 balls during this stage of the tournament which came against West Indies during the 2016 semifinal in Mumbai.

Rohit Sharma in T20 World Cup knockout matches
Matches - 6
Runs scored - 161
Highest - 43 off 31 balls vs West Indies, semifinal, 2016
Strike rate - 135.29
Average - 40.25

Rohit Sharma innings list in T20 World Cup knockout matches

1) 8 not out off five balls vs Australia, semifinal, 2007, Durban

2) 30 not out off 16 balls vs Pakistan, final, 2007, Johannesburg

3) 24 off 13 balls vs South Africa, semifinal, 2014, Mirpur

4) 29 off 26 balls vs Sri Lanka, final, 2014, Mirpur

5) 43 off 31 balls vs West Indies, semifinal, 2016, Mumbai

6) 27 off 28 balls vs England, semifinal, 2022, Adelaide

