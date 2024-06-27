MagazineBuy Print

IND vs ENG: England win-loss record in T20 World Cup knockout matches, full list of results

England has played three finals so far, winning the title two times - 2010 and 2022.

Published : Jun 27, 2024 08:34 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
England’s captain Jos Buttler during T20 World Cup 2024.
England’s captain Jos Buttler during T20 World Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

England’s captain Jos Buttler during T20 World Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

England is set to play its fifth semifinal in T20 World Cup history. It gears up to face India in the second semifinal of the 2024 edition of the tournament at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday.

This will be defending champion’s fourth successive semifinal in T20 World Cups, starting from 2016. England has played three finals so far, winning the title two times - 2010 and 2022.

England in T20 World Cup Knockouts
Matches - 7
Won - 5
Loss - 2
Last result - Beat Pakistan by five wickets (Final, Melbourne, 2022)
Highest team score - 170/0 (16 overs) vs India (Adelaide, 2022)
Highest individual score - Alex Hales 86 not out off 47 balls vs India, Adelaide 2022
Best bowling spell - Sam Curran 3/12 vs Pakistan, Melbourne 2022

List of results of England in knockout matches

1) Beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets, semifinal, 2010 in Gros Islet

2) Beat Australia by seven wickets, final, 2010 in Bridgetown

3) Beat New Zealand by seven wickets, semifinal, 2016 in Delhi

4) Lost to West Indies by four wickets, final, 2016 in Kolkata

5) Lost to New Zealand by five wickets, semifinal, 2021 in Abu Dhabi

6) Beat India by 10 wickets, semifinal, 2022 in Adelaide

7) Beat Pakistan by five wickets, final, 2022 in Melbourne

