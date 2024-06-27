MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs ENG: How has Virat Kohli performed in T20 World Cup knockout matches?

While Kohli’s performance in T20 World Cup 2024 edition has been poor so far: 66 runs in six matches (including two ducks), his stats in the knockout stage of the tournament in the past will give him a confidence boost going into the game.

Published : Jun 27, 2024 09:00 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Virat Kohli plays a shot.
India’s Virat Kohli plays a shot. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India’s Virat Kohli plays a shot. | Photo Credit: PTI

Virat Kohli has been a premier batter for India in T20 World Cup history and will once again play an important role during the semifinal clash against England at Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday.

While Kohli’s performance in T20 World Cup 2024 edition has been poor so far: 66 runs in six matches (including two ducks) at a strike rate of 100, his stats in the knockout stage of the tournament in the past will give him a confidence boost going into the game.

In the four knockout matches Kohli has been part of, he has scored a fifty in each of the innings. His best score of 89 at this stage came against West Indies in the 2016 semifinal.

His last outing in a knockout match was in a semifinal against England in 2022 in Adelaide where Kohli scored 50 runs in 40 balls.

Virat Kohli in T20 World Cup knockout matches
Matches - 4
Runs scored - 288
Highest - 89 not out off 47 balls vs West Indies, semifinal, 2016
Strike rate - 152.38
Average - 144
Fifties - 4

Virat Kohli innings list in T20 World Cup knockout matches

1) 72 not out off 44 balls vs South Africa, semifinal, 2014, Mirpur

2) 77 off 58 balls vs Sri Lanka, final, 2014, Mirpur

3) 89 not out off 47 balls vs West Indies, semifinal, 2016, Mumbai

4) 50 off 40 balls vs England, semifinal, 2022, Adelaide

Related Topics

Virat Kohli /

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

India

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG: How has Virat Kohli performed in T20 World Cup knockout matches?
    Team Sportstar
  2. VEN 1-0 MEX highlights, Copa America 2024: Rondon penalty guides Venezuela to quarterfinals, Jamaica crashes out
    Team Sportstar
  3. WTA Finals Riyadh: Garbine Muguruza named new tournament director
    AP
  4. Copa America 2024: Rondon sends Venezuela into quarters with win over Mexico, Jamaica eliminated
    Reuters
  5. Copa America 2024: Complete points table, Venezuela joins Argentina in quarters
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. IND vs ENG: How has Virat Kohli performed in T20 World Cup knockout matches?
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs ENG: England win-loss record in T20 World Cup knockout matches, full list of results
    Team Sportstar
  3. Most wickets in T20 World Cup 2024 after AFG vs SA semifinal: Farooqi continues on top; Rashid, Naveen also in top 5
    Team Sportstar
  4. Most runs in T20 World Cup 2024: Rahmanullah Gurbaz leads the charts after Afghanistan vs South Africa semifinal clash
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2024: What happens if India vs England semifinal is affected by rain?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG: How has Virat Kohli performed in T20 World Cup knockout matches?
    Team Sportstar
  2. VEN 1-0 MEX highlights, Copa America 2024: Rondon penalty guides Venezuela to quarterfinals, Jamaica crashes out
    Team Sportstar
  3. WTA Finals Riyadh: Garbine Muguruza named new tournament director
    AP
  4. Copa America 2024: Rondon sends Venezuela into quarters with win over Mexico, Jamaica eliminated
    Reuters
  5. Copa America 2024: Complete points table, Venezuela joins Argentina in quarters
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment