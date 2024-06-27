IND vs ENG: How has Virat Kohli performed in T20 World Cup knockout matches?

Virat Kohli has been a premier batter for India in T20 World Cup history and will once again play an important role during the semifinal clash against England at Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday.

While Kohli’s performance in T20 World Cup 2024 edition has been poor so far: 66 runs in six matches (including two ducks) at a strike rate of 100, his stats in the knockout stage of the tournament in the past will give him a confidence boost going into the game.

In the four knockout matches Kohli has been part of, he has scored a fifty in each of the innings. His best score of 89 at this stage came against West Indies in the 2016 semifinal.

His last outing in a knockout match was in a semifinal against England in 2022 in Adelaide where Kohli scored 50 runs in 40 balls.

Virat Kohli in T20 World Cup knockout matches Matches - 4 Runs scored - 288 Highest - 89 not out off 47 balls vs West Indies, semifinal, 2016 Strike rate - 152.38 Average - 144 Fifties - 4

Virat Kohli innings list in T20 World Cup knockout matches

1) 72 not out off 44 balls vs South Africa, semifinal, 2014, Mirpur

2) 77 off 58 balls vs Sri Lanka, final, 2014, Mirpur

3) 89 not out off 47 balls vs West Indies, semifinal, 2016, Mumbai

4) 50 off 40 balls vs England, semifinal, 2022, Adelaide