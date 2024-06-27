IND vs ENG head-to-head, T20 World Cup 2024: India vs England overall stats, most runs, wickets 

India, looking for its second title after 2007, will be up against defending champion England in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday.
The winner of this coveted semifinal will face South Africa in the final on June 29.
India and England have met four times in the T20 World Cup, winning two each. England thrashed India by 10 wickets in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2022 and ended up winning the tournament.
IND vs ENG Head-to-head record in T20 World Cup and T20Is:
IND vs ENG HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20Is
IND vs ENG HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20 WORLD CUP
MOST RUNS IN IND vs ENG T20Is
|Batter
|Mat.
|Runs
|SR
|Avg.
|HS
|Virat Kohli (IND)
|20
|639
|135.66
|39.93
|80*
|Jos Buttler (ENG)
|21
|475
|145.25
|33.92
|83*
|Rohit Sharma (IND)
|15
|410
|138.98
|34.16
|100*
MOST WICKETS IN IND vs ENG T20Is
|Bowler
|Mat.
|Wkts.
|Econ.
|Avg.
|BBI
|Chris Jordan (ENG)
|15
|21
|9.12
|25.42
|4/27
|Yuzvendra Chahal (IND)
|11
|16
|8.04
|21.12
|6/25
|Hardik Pandya (IND)
|14
|14
|7.95
|24.42
|4/33
