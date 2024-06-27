MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs ENG head-to-head, T20 World Cup 2024: India vs England overall stats, most runs, wickets 

IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2024: Here are all the head-to-head stats, records and key numbers ahead of the India vs England second semifinal in Guyana on Thursday.

Published : Jun 27, 2024 09:47 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India leads against England in head-to-head in T20Is, winning 12 while losing 11 in 23
India leads against England in head-to-head in T20Is, winning 12 while losing 11 in 23 | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

India leads against England in head-to-head in T20Is, winning 12 while losing 11 in 23 | Photo Credit: AFP

India, looking for its second title after 2007, will be up against defending champion England in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday.

The winner of this coveted semifinal will face South Africa in the final on June 29.

India and England have met four times in the T20 World Cup, winning two each. England thrashed India by 10 wickets in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2022 and ended up winning the tournament.

IND vs ENG Head-to-head record in T20 World Cup and T20Is:

IND vs ENG HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20Is
Matches played: 23
India: 12
England won: 11
Last Result: England beat India by 10 wickets (Adelaide; 2022)
IND vs ENG HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20 WORLD CUP
Matches played: 4
India won: 2
England won: 2
Last Result: England beat India by 10 wickets (Adelaide; 2022)

MOST RUNS IN IND vs ENG T20Is

Batter Mat. Runs SR Avg. HS
Virat Kohli (IND) 20 639 135.66 39.93 80*
Jos Buttler (ENG) 21 475 145.25 33.92 83*
Rohit Sharma (IND) 15 410 138.98 34.16 100*

MOST WICKETS IN IND vs ENG T20Is

Bowler Mat. Wkts. Econ. Avg. BBI
Chris Jordan (ENG) 15 21 9.12 25.42 4/27
Yuzvendra Chahal (IND) 11 16 8.04 21.12 6/25
Hardik Pandya (IND) 14 14 7.95 24.42 4/33

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

India /

England

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG head-to-head, T20 World Cup 2024: India vs England overall stats, most runs, wickets 
    Team Sportstar
  2. Saudi Arabia pushes equal pay at launch of women’s tennis finals
    AFP
  3. IND-W vs SA-W One-off Test: Amol Muzumdar bats for women’s Test championship to propagate format
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. IND vs ENG Live Streaming info, T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal: India vs England match start time, toss, venue, details
    Team Sportstar
  5. Hawks select Zaccharie Risacher No. 1 overall in 2024 NBA Draft
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. IND vs ENG head-to-head, T20 World Cup 2024: India vs England overall stats, most runs, wickets 
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs ENG Live Streaming info, T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal: India vs England match start time, toss, venue, details
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs ENG: How has Rohit Sharma performed in T20 World Cup knockout matches?
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs ENG: How has Virat Kohli performed in T20 World Cup knockout matches?
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs ENG: England win-loss record in T20 World Cup knockout matches, full list of results
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG head-to-head, T20 World Cup 2024: India vs England overall stats, most runs, wickets 
    Team Sportstar
  2. Saudi Arabia pushes equal pay at launch of women’s tennis finals
    AFP
  3. IND-W vs SA-W One-off Test: Amol Muzumdar bats for women’s Test championship to propagate format
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. IND vs ENG Live Streaming info, T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal: India vs England match start time, toss, venue, details
    Team Sportstar
  5. Hawks select Zaccharie Risacher No. 1 overall in 2024 NBA Draft
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment