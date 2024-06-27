India win-loss record in T20 World Cup knockout matches, full list of results, most runs, most wickets, stats ahead of IND vs ENG semifinal

India, looking for its second title after 2007, will be up against defending champion England in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday.
India has played 6 knockout matches in T20 World Cups, four semifinals and two finals in which the Men in Blue have won two semis and one final and also lost two semis and one final.
India has played two finals so far, winning the title once — in 2007 against arch-rivals Pakistan.
This will be India’s seventh knockout match, the fifth semifinal in the T20 World Cup.
IND WIN-LOSS RECORD IN T20 WORLD CUPS KNOCKOUTS
IND IN T20 WORLD CUPS KNOCKOUTS
MOST RUNS FOR INDIA IN T20 WORLD CUPS KNOCKOUTS
|Batter
|Mat.
|Runs
|SR
|Avg.
|HS
|Virat Kohli
|4
|288
|152.38
|144.00
|89*
|Rohit Sharma
|6
|161
|135.29
|40.25
|43
|Yuvraj Singh
|4
|113
|129.88
|28.25
|70
MOST WICKETS FOR INDIA IN T20 WORLD CUPS KNOCKOUTS
|Bowler
|Mat.
|Wkts.
|Econ.
|Avg.
|BBI
|Irfan Pathan
|2
|5
|7.50
|12.00
|3/16
|R. Ashwin
|4
|4
|8.28
|24.50
|3/22
|Joginder Sharma
|2
|4
|8.76
|14.25
|2/20
