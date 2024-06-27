MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India win-loss record in T20 World Cup knockout matches, full list of results, most runs, most wickets, stats ahead of IND vs ENG semifinal

India has played two finals so far, winning the title once — in 2007 against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Published : Jun 27, 2024 10:24 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
This will be India’s seventh knockout match, the fifth semifinal in the T20 World Cup. 
This will be India’s seventh knockout match, the fifth semifinal in the T20 World Cup.  | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/The Hindu
infoIcon

This will be India’s seventh knockout match, the fifth semifinal in the T20 World Cup.  | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/The Hindu

India, looking for its second title after 2007, will be up against defending champion England in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday.

India has played 6 knockout matches in T20 World Cups, four semifinals and two finals in which the Men in Blue have won two semis and one final and also lost two semis and one final.

India has played two finals so far, winning the title once — in 2007 against arch-rivals Pakistan.

This will be India’s seventh knockout match, the fifth semifinal in the T20 World Cup.

IND WIN-LOSS RECORD IN T20 WORLD CUPS KNOCKOUTS
Matches - 6
Won - 3
Loss - 3
Last result - Lost to England by 10 wickets (Semifinal; Adelaide, 2022)
Highest team score - 192/2 (20 overs) vs West Indies (Semifinal; Wankhede, 2016)
Highest individual score - Virat Kohli 89* off 47 vs West Indies in Wankhede, 2016
Best bowling spell - Irfan Pathan 3/16 vs Pakistan, Johannesburg, 2007
(includes results for semifinals and finals)
IND IN T20 WORLD CUPS KNOCKOUTS
2007 - Semifinal (Beat Australia by 15 runs in Durban)
2007 - Final (Beat Pakistan by 5 runs in Johannesburg)
2014 - Semifinal (Beat South Africa by six wickets in Mirpur)
2014 - Final (Lost to Sri Lanka by six wickets in Mirpur)
2016 - Semifinal (Lost to West Indies by seven wickets in Wankhede)
2022 - Semifinal (Lost to England by 10 wickets in Adelaide)

MOST RUNS FOR INDIA IN T20 WORLD CUPS KNOCKOUTS

Batter Mat. Runs SR Avg. HS
Virat Kohli 4 288 152.38 144.00 89*
Rohit Sharma 6 161 135.29 40.25 43
Yuvraj Singh 4 113 129.88 28.25 70

MOST WICKETS FOR INDIA IN T20 WORLD CUPS KNOCKOUTS

Bowler Mat. Wkts. Econ. Avg. BBI
Irfan Pathan 2 5 7.50 12.00 3/16
R. Ashwin 4 4 8.28 24.50 3/22
Joginder Sharma 2 4 8.76 14.25 2/20

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

India /

England

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India win-loss record in T20 World Cup knockout matches, full list of results, most runs, most wickets, stats ahead of IND vs ENG semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  2. Para climbing to make debut at Los Angeles Olympics 2028
    Reuters
  3. IND vs ENG head-to-head, T20 World Cup 2024: India vs England overall stats, most runs, wickets 
    Team Sportstar
  4. Saudi Arabia pushes equal pay at launch of women’s tennis finals
    AFP
  5. IND-W vs SA-W One-off Test: Amol Muzumdar bats for women’s Test championship to propagate format
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. India win-loss record in T20 World Cup knockout matches, full list of results, most runs, most wickets, stats ahead of IND vs ENG semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs ENG head-to-head, T20 World Cup 2024: India vs England overall stats, most runs, wickets 
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs ENG Live Streaming info, T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal: India vs England match start time, toss, venue, details
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs ENG: How has Rohit Sharma performed in T20 World Cup knockout matches?
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs ENG: How has Virat Kohli performed in T20 World Cup knockout matches?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India win-loss record in T20 World Cup knockout matches, full list of results, most runs, most wickets, stats ahead of IND vs ENG semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  2. Para climbing to make debut at Los Angeles Olympics 2028
    Reuters
  3. IND vs ENG head-to-head, T20 World Cup 2024: India vs England overall stats, most runs, wickets 
    Team Sportstar
  4. Saudi Arabia pushes equal pay at launch of women’s tennis finals
    AFP
  5. IND-W vs SA-W One-off Test: Amol Muzumdar bats for women’s Test championship to propagate format
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment