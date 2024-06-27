India win-loss record in T20 World Cup knockout matches, full list of results, most runs, most wickets, stats ahead of IND vs ENG semifinal

India, looking for its second title after 2007, will be up against defending champion England in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday.

India has played 6 knockout matches in T20 World Cups, four semifinals and two finals in which the Men in Blue have won two semis and one final and also lost two semis and one final.

India has played two finals so far, winning the title once — in 2007 against arch-rivals Pakistan.

This will be India’s seventh knockout match, the fifth semifinal in the T20 World Cup.

IND WIN-LOSS RECORD IN T20 WORLD CUPS KNOCKOUTS Matches - 6 Won - 3 Loss - 3 Last result - Lost to England by 10 wickets (Semifinal; Adelaide, 2022) Highest team score - 192/2 (20 overs) vs West Indies (Semifinal; Wankhede, 2016) Highest individual score - Virat Kohli 89* off 47 vs West Indies in Wankhede, 2016 Best bowling spell - Irfan Pathan 3/16 vs Pakistan, Johannesburg, 2007 (includes results for semifinals and finals)

IND IN T20 WORLD CUPS KNOCKOUTS 2007 - Semifinal (Beat Australia by 15 runs in Durban) 2007 - Final (Beat Pakistan by 5 runs in Johannesburg) 2014 - Semifinal (Beat South Africa by six wickets in Mirpur) 2014 - Final (Lost to Sri Lanka by six wickets in Mirpur) 2016 - Semifinal (Lost to West Indies by seven wickets in Wankhede) 2022 - Semifinal (Lost to England by 10 wickets in Adelaide)

MOST RUNS FOR INDIA IN T20 WORLD CUPS KNOCKOUTS

Batter Mat. Runs SR Avg. HS Virat Kohli 4 288 152.38 144.00 89* Rohit Sharma 6 161 135.29 40.25 43 Yuvraj Singh 4 113 129.88 28.25 70

MOST WICKETS FOR INDIA IN T20 WORLD CUPS KNOCKOUTS