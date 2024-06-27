MagazineBuy Print

IND vs ENG LIVE Weather Updates: Rain threat looms in India vs England T20 World Cup semifinal in Guyana

The forecast of rain is for the entire first half of the day in Georgetown, Guyana starting from 6:00 AM to 5:00 PM local time. The match is scheduled to start at 10:30 AM (8:00 PM IST).

Updated : Jun 27, 2024 16:23 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Updated : Jun 27, 2024 16:23 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India captain Rohit Sharma during a net session.
India captain Rohit Sharma during a net session. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

India captain Rohit Sharma during a net session. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

There is a high chance of rain during the India vs England T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal set to be played at Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday.

The forecast of rain is for the entire first half of the day in Georgetown, Guyana starting from 6:00 AM to 5:00 PM local time. The match is scheduled to start at 10:30 AM (8:00 PM IST).

According to weather underground, there is a 90% chance of rain in the afternoon with scattered thunderstorms likely.

The rains are expected for the entirety of afternoon in Guyana.
The rains are expected for the entirety of afternoon in Guyana. | Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Weather Underground
lightbox-info

The rains are expected for the entirety of afternoon in Guyana. | Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Weather Underground

What happens if India vs England is affected by rain?

While there’s no reserve day for this match, an extra 250 minutes will be there in case the match is interrupted by rains. However, if the match is not completed after the extra time, then India will progress into the final given it finished highest in the Super Eight stage.

