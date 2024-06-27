There is a high chance of rain during the India vs England T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal set to be played at Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday.
The forecast of rain is for the entire first half of the day in Georgetown, Guyana starting from 6:00 AM to 5:00 PM local time. The match is scheduled to start at 10:30 AM (8:00 PM IST).
According to weather underground, there is a 90% chance of rain in the afternoon with scattered thunderstorms likely.
What happens if India vs England is affected by rain?
While there’s no reserve day for this match, an extra 250 minutes will be there in case the match is interrupted by rains. However, if the match is not completed after the extra time, then India will progress into the final given it finished highest in the Super Eight stage.
Latest on Sportstar
- IND vs ENG Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal: Rain threat looms in Guyana as India eyes revenge; Toss at 7:30 PM IST
- IND vs ENG LIVE Weather Updates: Rain threat looms in India vs England T20 World Cup semifinal in Guyana
- When is Wimbledon 2024 draw ceremony?
- Aston Martin confirms Stroll for 2025 and beyond
- Euro 2024: How Georgia defied odds to stun Portugal
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE