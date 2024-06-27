MagazineBuy Print

IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2024: What happens if India vs England semifinal is affected by rain?

Despite high chances of rain during the match, which is scheduled to start at 10:30 AM local time (8:00 PM IST), the result of the game will be decided on the same day as there is no reserve day for the second semifinal.

Published : Jun 27, 2024 08:12 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India captain Rohit Sharma during a net session.
India captain Rohit Sharma during a net session. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

India captain Rohit Sharma during a net session.

Rain threat looms over India vs England second semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2024 set to be played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday.

Despite high chances of rain during the match, which is scheduled to start at 10:30 AM local time (8:00 PM IST), the result of the game will be decided on the same day as there is no reserve day for the second semifinal.

According to ICC playing conditions, there will extra 250 minutes allocated to the scheduled day of the match.

Also read | Rain threat looms in Guyana

Why there is no reserve day for India vs England semifinal?

While there is no official explanation given by ICC, it is understood that since the scheduled start is in the morning, it makes it feasible for the match to have a result on the same day unlike in the evening game.

In addition, while a minimum of five overs were needed to constitute a match for the side batting second during the first two rounds of the tournament, in the semifinal and final, a minimum of 10 overs are needed to make up a match.

In case whole of extra time is used up with no result possible, then the team that finished first (India) in the Super Eight stage will progress to the final.

