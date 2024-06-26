IND vs ENG Semifinal, T20 World Cup 2024: Rain threat looms in Guyana as Rohit Sharma & Co. eye revenge

A serious rain threat looms large over the India vs England ICC Men’s T20 World Cup semifinal which will be held here on Thursday.

The city has witnessed persistent showers over the last few days, leading to fears that the match could be abandoned.

If the match is called off, India will progress to the final by virtue of finishing higher than England in the Super Eight pool. India had finished on top of Group 1, while England took second in Group 2 behind South Africa.

Unlike the first semifinal at Trinidad and Tobago, the second semifinal does not have a reserve day. The short turnaround time between this outing and the final at Barbados (on Saturday) does not allow for a reserve day.

However, an additional 250 minutes can be utilised on Thursday to extend playing hours.

Each innings in the semifinal and final must witness 10 overs of action for a result. In the earlier stages of the tournament, the minimum cut-off was five overs.