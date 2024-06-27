MagazineBuy Print

Venezuela vs Mexico LIVE updates, Copa America 2024: Lineups out, VEN v MEX, Team news, 6:30 AM IST kick-off

VEN v MEX: Follow live updates of the Copa America Group B clash between Venezuela and Mexico from the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, USA. 

Jun 27, 2024 05:41 IST

Team Sportstar
Jorge Sanchez (L) and Santiago Gimenez of Mexico take part in a training session ahead of their match against Venezuela.
Jorge Sanchez (L) and Santiago Gimenez of Mexico take part in a training session ahead of their match against Venezuela. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Jorge Sanchez (L) and Santiago Gimenez of Mexico take part in a training session ahead of their match against Venezuela. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

STARTING LINEUPS

Venezuela (4-2-3-1): Romo (GK); Aramburu, Ferrarisi, Osorio, Navarro; Martine, Herrera; Savarino, Bello, Soteldo; Rondon

Mexico (4-2-3-1): Gonzalez; Artaega, Vasquez, Montes, Sanchez; Chavez, Rodriguez; Quinones, Romo, Antuna; Gimenez

PREVIEW

Venezuela will play its second Group B clash at the 2024 Copa America when it clashes with Mexico at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday (Thursday in IST).

The Venezuela side will take heart from the fact that it notched a thrilling comeback win, beating Ecuador 2-1, ending a five-match winless run for Fernando Batista’s side.

Venezuela is also unbeaten in six consecutive meetings against CONCACAF sides, conceding only one goal, which came in a 2-2 draw with Panama in November 2022).

Mexico had a tense encounter but ultimately emerged winner in its opening Copa America 2024 match against Jamaica, which extended its unbeaten run in the group portion of this tournament to four.

Against Venezuela, the Mexicans can have consecutive clean sheets for the first time in the group stage of this tournament since 2001.

When and where will the Venezuela vs Mexico Copa America 2024 Group B match kick off?
The Venezuela vs Mexico Copa America 2024 Group B match will kick off on Thursday, June 27 (6:30 AM IST) at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, United States of America.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Venezuela vs Mexico Copa America 2024 Group B match in India?
There is no official confirmation about which Network Venezuela vs Mexico Copa America 2024 Group B match will be live telecasted in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on Sportstar website and app.
Where to live stream the Venezuela vs Mexico Copa America 2024 Group B match in India?
There is no official confirmation about on which platform the Venezuela vs Mexico Copa America 2024 Group B match will be live streamed in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on Sportstar website and app.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Venezuela vs Mexico Copa America 2024 Group B match in USA?
In the USA, the match will be telecasted across the FOX networks - FOX, FOX Sports 1 (FS1) and FOX Sports 2 (FS2).

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
