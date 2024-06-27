Venezuela vs Mexico LIVE updates, Copa America 2024: Lineups out, VEN v MEX, Team news, 6:30 AM IST kick-off

STARTING LINEUPS
Venezuela (4-2-3-1): Romo (GK); Aramburu, Ferrarisi, Osorio, Navarro; Martine, Herrera; Savarino, Bello, Soteldo; Rondon
Mexico (4-2-3-1): Gonzalez; Artaega, Vasquez, Montes, Sanchez; Chavez, Rodriguez; Quinones, Romo, Antuna; Gimenez
PREVIEW
Venezuela will play its second Group B clash at the 2024 Copa America when it clashes with Mexico at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday (Thursday in IST).
The Venezuela side will take heart from the fact that it notched a thrilling comeback win, beating Ecuador 2-1, ending a five-match winless run for Fernando Batista’s side.
Venezuela is also unbeaten in six consecutive meetings against CONCACAF sides, conceding only one goal, which came in a 2-2 draw with Panama in November 2022).
Mexico had a tense encounter but ultimately emerged winner in its opening Copa America 2024 match against Jamaica, which extended its unbeaten run in the group portion of this tournament to four.
Against Venezuela, the Mexicans can have consecutive clean sheets for the first time in the group stage of this tournament since 2001.
