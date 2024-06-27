MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Copa America 2024: Rondon sends Venezuela into quarters with win over Mexico, Jamaica eliminated

Venezuela qualified for the Copa America 2024 quarterfinals after a 1-0 win against Mexico at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Published : Jun 27, 2024 08:30 IST , CALIFORNIA - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Venezuela’s Salomon Rondon, center, celebrates scoring his side’s opening goal from the penalty spot during a Copa America Group B match Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in Inglewood, California.
Venezuela’s Salomon Rondon, center, celebrates scoring his side’s opening goal from the penalty spot during a Copa America Group B match Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in Inglewood, California. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Venezuela’s Salomon Rondon, center, celebrates scoring his side’s opening goal from the penalty spot during a Copa America Group B match Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in Inglewood, California. | Photo Credit: AP

Salomon Rondon struck a second-half penalty to send Venezuela into the Copa America quarterfinals on Wednesday with a 1-0 win over Mexico in Group B.

This result also sent Jamaica crashing out of the tournament.

Rondon made no mistake from the spot in the 57th minute after Jon Aramburu was brought down inside the box by Julian Quinones, sending Mexico keeper Julio Gonzalez the wrong way and slotting home into the bottom corner.

Mexico earned a penalty of their own for a handball in the dying minutes, but Rafael Romo got down low to parry Orbelin Pineda’s 87th-minute spot kick.

AS IT HAPPENED: Venezuela vs Mexico highlights

The win moved Venezuela, which beat Ecuador in its opening match, up to six points at the top of the group and secured its progress to the last eight with a game to spare.

Mexico plays Ecuador in Arizona on Sunday in a match that will decide the other qualifier from the group.

Jamaica is out irrespective of the outcome of its last match against Venezuela in Texas, having already lost to Mexico and Ecuador.

Related Topics

Mexico /

Venezuela /

Copa America 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WTA Finals Riyadh: Garbine Muguruza named new tournament director
    AP
  2. Copa America 2024: Rondon sends Venezuela into quarters with win over Mexico, Jamaica eliminated
    Reuters
  3. VEN 1-0 MEX highlights, Copa America 2024: Rondon penalty guides Venezuela to quarterfinals, Jamaica crashes out
    Team Sportstar
  4. Copa America 2024: Complete points table, Venezuela joins Argentina in quarters
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs ENG: England win-loss record in T20 World Cup knockout matches, full list of results
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Copa America 2024: Rondon sends Venezuela into quarters with win over Mexico, Jamaica eliminated
    Reuters
  2. EURO 2024: What are the matches in the European Championship today?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Copa America 2024: Ecuador beats Jamaica to keep qualification hopes alive
    Reuters
  4. VEN 1-0 MEX highlights, Copa America 2024: Rondon penalty guides Venezuela to quarterfinals, Jamaica crashes out
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ecuador’s Kendry Paez becomes youngest goalscorer in Copa America 2024
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WTA Finals Riyadh: Garbine Muguruza named new tournament director
    AP
  2. Copa America 2024: Rondon sends Venezuela into quarters with win over Mexico, Jamaica eliminated
    Reuters
  3. VEN 1-0 MEX highlights, Copa America 2024: Rondon penalty guides Venezuela to quarterfinals, Jamaica crashes out
    Team Sportstar
  4. Copa America 2024: Complete points table, Venezuela joins Argentina in quarters
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs ENG: England win-loss record in T20 World Cup knockout matches, full list of results
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment