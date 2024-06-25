MagazineBuy Print

Copa America 2024: Complete points table, defending champion Argentina top of Group A, Brazil starts with goalless draw

Defending champion Argentina has started their title defense with a 2-0 win over Canada that saw Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez score the goals.

Published : Jun 25, 2024 08:33 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Lionel Messi of Argentina gestures during the CONMEBOL Copa America group A match between Argentina and Canada at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Lionel Messi of Argentina gestures during the CONMEBOL Copa America group A match between Argentina and Canada at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Lionel Messi of Argentina gestures during the CONMEBOL Copa America group A match between Argentina and Canada at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

The 2024 edition of the Copa America is being held in the United States of America with 16 teams competing to lift the coveted title.

Defending champion Argentina has started their title defense with a 2-0 win over Canada that saw Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez score the goals.

Here’s how the Copa America 2024 group points tables look after matchday 1:

GROUP A STANDINGS

Team Matches Played Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD Points
Argentina 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 3
Chile 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Peru 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Canada 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0

GROUP B STANDINGS

Team Matches Played Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD Points
Venezuela 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3
Mexico 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 1
Ecuador 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 1
Jamaica 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

GROUP C STANDINGS

Team Matches Played Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD Points
Uruguay 1 1 0 0 3 1 2 3
USA 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 3
Panama 1 0 0 1 1 3 -2 0
Bolivia 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0

GROUP D STANDINGS

Team Matches Played Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD Points
Colombia 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3
Brazil 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Costa Rica 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Paraguay 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0

(As updated on June 25, 2024, 8:30 am IST

