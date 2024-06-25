Copa America 2024: Complete points table, defending champion Argentina top of Group A, Brazil starts with goalless draw

The 2024 edition of the Copa America is being held in the United States of America with 16 teams competing to lift the coveted title.
Defending champion Argentina has started their title defense with a 2-0 win over Canada that saw Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez score the goals.
Here’s how the Copa America 2024 group points tables look after matchday 1:
GROUP A STANDINGS
|Team
|Matches Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|Argentina
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|Chile
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Peru
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Canada
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
GROUP B STANDINGS
|Team
|Matches Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|Venezuela
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Mexico
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Ecuador
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|1
|Jamaica
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
GROUP C STANDINGS
|Team
|Matches Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|Uruguay
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|3
|USA
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|Panama
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|Bolivia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
GROUP D STANDINGS
|Team
|Matches Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|Colombia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Brazil
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Costa Rica
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Paraguay
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
(As updated on June 25, 2024, 8:30 am IST
