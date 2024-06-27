EURO 2024: What are the matches in the European Championship today?

The 17th edition of the European Championship started with a bang as the host, Germany, thrashed Scotland 5-1 in the opening match, at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

The group stage of Euro 2024 concluded with Georgia vs Portugal and Czechia vs Turkiye Group F matches on Wednesday.

ARE THERE ANY EURO 2024 MATCHES TODAY?

The European Championship will resume with the round of 16 on Saturday, June 29, after a two-day break between the group stage and the knockouts.

Italy and Switzerland will face off in the opening knockout fixture at the Olympiastadion Berlin, while host nation Germany will face Denmark later in the day at the BVB Stadion Dortmund.

LIST OF TEAMS THAT ADVANCED TO THE ROUND OF 16