MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

EURO 2024: What are the matches in the European Championship today?

The Euro 2024 is living up to its promise of high-quality football, with the group stage concluding after Georgia vs Portugal and Czechia vs Turkiye Group F matches on Wednesday.

Published : Jun 27, 2024 08:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Host nation Germany will face Denmark in the round of 16.
Host nation Germany will face Denmark in the round of 16. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Host nation Germany will face Denmark in the round of 16. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The 17th edition of the European Championship started with a bang as the host, Germany, thrashed Scotland 5-1 in the opening match, at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

The group stage of Euro 2024 concluded with Georgia vs Portugal and Czechia vs Turkiye Group F matches on Wednesday.

ARE THERE ANY EURO 2024 MATCHES TODAY?

The European Championship will resume with the round of 16 on Saturday, June 29, after a two-day break between the group stage and the knockouts.

Italy and Switzerland will face off in the opening knockout fixture at the Olympiastadion Berlin, while host nation Germany will face Denmark later in the day at the BVB Stadion Dortmund.

LIST OF TEAMS THAT ADVANCED TO THE ROUND OF 16

GROUP A
Germany
Switzerland
GROUP B
Spain
Italy
GROUP C
England
Denmark
Slovenia
GROUP D
Austria
France
Netherlands
GROUP E
Romania
Belgium
Slovakia
GROUP F
Portugal
Turkiye
Georgia

Related stories

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFG vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa dismantles Afghanistan to enter maiden final
    Ayan Acharya
  2. SA vs AFG Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal: South Africa beats Afghanistan by nine wickets to seal final spot
    Team Sportstar
  3. Copa America 2024: Venezuela advance to quarterfinals after 1-0 win against Mexico
    Team Sportstar
  4. Most wickets in T20 World Cup 2024 after AFG vs SA semifinal: Farooqi continues on top; Rashid, Naveen also in top 5
    Team Sportstar
  5. U.S. Olympic Trials: Gymnastics stars Sunisa Lee and Shilese Jones battle health issues
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Copa America 2024: Venezuela advance to quarterfinals after 1-0 win against Mexico
    Team Sportstar
  2. EURO 2024: What are the matches in the European Championship today?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Copa America 2024: Ecuador beats Jamaica to keep qualification hopes alive
    Reuters
  4. Venezuela vs Mexico LIVE updates, VEN 1-0 MEX, Copa America 2024: MEX denied equaliser after Romo saves penalty, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ecuador’s Kendry Paez becomes youngest goalscorer in Copa America 2024
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFG vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa dismantles Afghanistan to enter maiden final
    Ayan Acharya
  2. SA vs AFG Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal: South Africa beats Afghanistan by nine wickets to seal final spot
    Team Sportstar
  3. Copa America 2024: Venezuela advance to quarterfinals after 1-0 win against Mexico
    Team Sportstar
  4. Most wickets in T20 World Cup 2024 after AFG vs SA semifinal: Farooqi continues on top; Rashid, Naveen also in top 5
    Team Sportstar
  5. U.S. Olympic Trials: Gymnastics stars Sunisa Lee and Shilese Jones battle health issues
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment