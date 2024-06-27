MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Complete points table after group stage; Georgia confirms spot in knockouts after beating Portugal

Take a look at the Euro 2024 group-wise points table after the end of the group stage.

Published : Jun 27, 2024 02:39 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Georgia’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates scoring its first goal against Portugal.
Georgia's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates scoring its first goal against Portugal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Georgia’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates scoring its first goal against Portugal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Denmark and Slovenia joined Germany, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, France, England and Netherlands to qualify for the Euro 2024 round of 16.

Take a look at the standings in every group in Euro 2024.

GROUP A

Germany finished top of Group A after a 1-1 draw with Switzerland, who will go through as runners-up.

Kevin Csoboth scored in the 10th minute of added time as Hungary snatched a 1-0 win over Scotland to stay in the hunt for a place in the last 16 of Euro 2024.

Hungary must rely on other results if it is to advance as one of the best third-placed sides.

Team Points Matches Played Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD
Germany (Q) 7 3 2 1 0 8 2 6
Switzerland (Q) 5 3 1 2 0 5 3 2
Hungary (E) 3 3 1 0 2 2 5 -3
Scotland (E) 1 3 0 1 2 2 7 -5

GROUP B

Spain beat Albania 1-0 to maintain its winning streak in Euro 2024 group stage.

Croatia and Italy played out a 1-1 draw after Mattia Zaccagni scored a stoppage time equalizer for the defending champion.

Albania has been eliminated from the tournament while Croatia sits in third with a very small chance of qualifying for the last-16.

Team Pointrs Matches played Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD
Spain (Q) 9 3 3 0 0 5 0 5
Italy (Q) 4 3 1 1 1 3 3 0
Croatia (E) 2 3 0 2 1 3 6 -3
Albania (E) 1 3 0 1 2 3 5 -2

GROUP C

England topped the standings after a draw against Slovenia. Denmark and Slovenia, both ensured qualification.

Denmark and Slovenia shared the same stats overall but Denmark ranked higher on the UEFA Qualifiers rankings and hence finishes second ofver Slovenia.

England played Slovenia while Denmark locked horns with Serbia in the Group C’s last matchday as both matches ended in a goalless draw.

Team Points Matches Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD
England (Q) 4 3 1 1 0 2 1 1
Denmark (Q) 3 3 0 3 0 2 2 0
Slovenia (Q) 3 3 0 3 0 2 2 0
Serbia (E) 2 3 0 2 1 1 2 -1

GROUP D

Austria topped Group D after edging past Netherlands in five goals thriller.

France had to settle for a draw and hence ends it groups stage second trailing by one point.

Austria and France qualify for the Euro 2024 round of 16. Netherlands too has scraped its way to the knockouts after finishing as one of the best four third-placed teams with four points to its name.

Team Points Matches played Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD
Austria (Q) 6 3 2 0 1 6 3 3
France (Q) 4 3 2 1 0 2 1 1
Netherlands (Q) 4 3 1 1 1 4 4 0
Poland (E) 1 3 0 0 3 2 6 -4

GROUP E

Belgium and Ukraine played out a 0-0 draw in the Euro 2024 Group E match at the Stuttgart Arena on Wednesday.

With the result, Belgium booked a spot in the last 16 as the runner-up in the group, while Ukraine was eliminated after finishing fourth.

Romania qualified as group winner after its 1-1 draw against Slovakia at the Frankfurt Arena, while Slovakia qualified as one of the best third-placed teams.

Team Points Matches Played Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD
Romania (Q) 4 3 1 1 1 4 3 1
Belgium (Q) 4 3 1 1 1 2 1 1
Slovakia (Q) 4 3 1 1 1 3 3 0
Ukraine (E) 4 3 1 1 1 2 4 -2

GROUP F

As Turkiye beat Czechia and Georgia got the better of Portugal, the Czechs were shown the exit door. Following is how the points table looks like for Group F in Euro 2024:

Team Points Matches Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD
Portugal (Q) 6 3 2 0 1 5 3 2
Turkiye (Q) 6 3 2 0 1 5 5 0
Georgia (Q) 4 3 1 1 1 4 4 0
Czechia (E) 1 3 0 1 2 3 5 -2

