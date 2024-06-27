Ecuador vs Jamaica LIVE updates, Copa America 2024: Lineups out, Team news, Preview, Kick-off at 3:30 AM IST

JAMAICA STARTING XI

Waite (GK); Pinnock, Latibeaudiere, Bernard; Laigh, Palmer, Lowe, Cordova-Reid, Lembikisa; Antonio, Nicholson

ECUADOR STARTING XI

PREVIEW

It’s a match to stay alive in the Copa America when Group B’s Ecuador and Jamaica face each other on Wednesday at the Allegiant Stadium in Nevada, Las Vegas.

Both sides failed to open their accounts on their opening matchdays, as Jamaica fell 0-1 to debutants Mexico and Ecuador narrowly lost out 1-2 to Venezuela.

The side which loses this match will be packing its bags early exiting the tournament.