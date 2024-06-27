MagazineBuy Print

Ecuador vs Jamaica LIVE updates, Copa America 2024: Lineups out, Team news, Preview, Kick-off at 3:30 AM IST

ECU vs JAM: Follow live updates from the Copa America Group B fixture between Ecuador and Jamaica from the Allegiant Stadium in Nevada, USA. 

Updated : Jun 27, 2024 02:45 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
A video board displays an advertisement for this week’s CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024 match between Ecuador and Jamaica at Allegiant Stadium on June 23, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
A video board displays an advertisement for this week’s CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024 match between Ecuador and Jamaica at Allegiant Stadium on June 23, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
A video board displays an advertisement for this week’s CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024 match between Ecuador and Jamaica at Allegiant Stadium on June 23, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

JAMAICA STARTING XI

Waite (GK); Pinnock, Latibeaudiere, Bernard; Laigh, Palmer, Lowe, Cordova-Reid, Lembikisa; Antonio, Nicholson

ECUADOR STARTING XI

PREVIEW

It’s a match to stay alive in the Copa America when Group B’s Ecuador and Jamaica face each other on Wednesday at the Allegiant Stadium in Nevada, Las Vegas.

Both sides failed to open their accounts on their opening matchdays, as Jamaica fell 0-1 to debutants Mexico and Ecuador narrowly lost out 1-2 to Venezuela.

The side which loses this match will be packing its bags early exiting the tournament.

When and where will the Copa America Group B Ecuador vs Jamaica match kick off?
The Group B encounter between Ecuador and Jamaica at the Copa America 2024 will kick off at 3:30 am IST on Wednesday at the Allegiant Stadium in Nevada, Las Vegas.
Where to watch LIVE telecast of Copa America Group B Ecuador vs Jamaica match in India?
There’s no official confirmation about which network would LIVE telecast Copa America 2024 in India. However, you can follow the LIVE coverage of the Ecuador and Jamaica match on Sportstar’s website and app.
Where to watch LIVE stream the Copa America Group B Ecuador vs Jamaica match in India?
There’s no official confirmation about which platform would LIVE stream Copa America 2024 matches. However, you can follow the LIVE coverage of the Ecuador and Jamaica match on Sportstar’s website and app.
Where to watch LIVE telecast of the Copa America Group B Ecuador vs Jamaica match in USA?
In the USA, the match will be telecasted across the FOX networks - FOX, FOX Sports 1 (FS1) and FOX Sports 2 (FS2).

