Copa America 2024: Why is Enner Valencia not playing in Ecuador vs Jamaica?

Ecuador will be missing a crucial player in Enner Valencia when it takes on Jamaica in its second Copa America 2024 Group B match at the Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday.
The reason is Valencia was suspended after he saw a red card in the 22nd minute of Ecuador’s opening Copa America 2024 match against Venezuela, which the latter won 2-1.
Ecuador vs Jamaica, Copa America 2024
After a losing start, it becomes imperative for Ecuador to bounce back strongly with a win to qualify for the knockouts.
