Copa America 2024: Why is Enner Valencia not playing in Ecuador vs Jamaica?

Valencia is suspended after he saw a red card in the 22nd minute of Ecuador’s opening Copa America 2024 match against Venezuela, which the latter won 2-1.

Published : Jun 27, 2024 03:12 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Ecuador’s Enner Valencia leaves the pitch after receiving a red card during a Copa America Group B match against Venezuela, Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Santa Clara, Calif.
Ecuador’s Enner Valencia leaves the pitch after receiving a red card during a Copa America Group B match against Venezuela, Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Santa Clara, Calif. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Ecuador’s Enner Valencia leaves the pitch after receiving a red card during a Copa America Group B match against Venezuela, Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Santa Clara, Calif. | Photo Credit: AP

Ecuador will be missing a crucial player in Enner Valencia when it takes on Jamaica in its second Copa America 2024 Group B match at the Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday.

The reason is Valencia was suspended after he saw a red card in the 22nd minute of Ecuador’s opening Copa America 2024 match against Venezuela, which the latter won 2-1.

FOLLOW: LIVE updates from Ecuador vs Jamaica, Copa America 2024

After a losing start, it becomes imperative for Ecuador to bounce back strongly with a win to qualify for the knockouts.

