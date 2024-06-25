MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

AFG vs BAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Afghanistan wins toss, elects to bat first; Taskin returns

AFG vs BAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Catch the score and live updates from the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh T20 WC Super Eight fixture at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St. Vincent.

Updated : Jun 25, 2024 05:52 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight fixture between Afghanistan and Bangladesh at Kingstown, St. Vincent.

  • June 25, 2024 05:52
    Time for national anthems

    The two teams are out on the park for the pre-match routine.

  • June 25, 2024 05:46
    All eyes on Afghanistan!

    AFG vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024: What does Afghanistan need to do to qualify for semifinals?

    T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan has two points from two Super Eight games and remains in contention to qualify for the semifinals going into the contest against Bangladesh.

  • June 25, 2024 05:37
    Playing XIs

    Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(C), Nangeyalia Kharote, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

    Bangladesh: Litton Das(WK), Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(C), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Soumya Sarkar, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman

  • June 25, 2024 05:33
    Toss Update

    Afghanistan wins the toss and opts to bat first.

    “Proud moment for us. Just about making sure we play the right brand of cricket,” says Rashid. Afghanistan playing the same team.

    “Bowling unit has contributed well. Hope they can continue their form,” says Najmul Hossain Shanto. Two changes for Bangladesh with Taskin Ahmed and Soumya Sarkar return.

  • June 25, 2024 05:22
    Updated Group 1 Points Table

    T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Group 1 Points Table updated after IND vs AUS: India qualifies for semifinal; Afghanistan eyes second spot ahead of Australia

    IND vs AUS: Here’s the updated Super 8 Group 1 points table of the T20 World Cup 2024 after the match between India and Australia.

  • June 25, 2024 05:10
    Predicted XI

    Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain (c), Litton Das (wk), Shakib al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Shakib.

    Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Nangeyalia Kharote, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmed, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen Ul Haq.

  • June 25, 2024 05:01
    PREVIEW

    AFG vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024: Afghans to hope for Indian win before clash against Bangladesh

    Afghanistan will watch the India-Australia clash with bated breath, hoping that the ‘Men in Blue’ stand on the winning side -- a result which will hand them a golden opportunity to qualify for the T20 World Cup semifinals when they take on Bangladesh in their Super Eights match.

  • June 25, 2024 04:43
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    When will Afghanistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

    The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 match will begin at 6:00 AM IST.

    How to watch Afghanistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 match live on TV in India?

    The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India.

    How to watch Afghanistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 match online in India?

    The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

  • June 25, 2024 04:35
    Stay Tuned!

    Welcome to Sportstar’s live scores and updates from the T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight fixture between Afghanistan and Bangladesh. 

    Can Rashid Khan’s team seal the semifinal spot with a win? Stay Tuned to find out.

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

Afghanistan /

Bangladesh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFG vs BAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Afghanistan wins toss, elects to bat first; Taskin returns
    Team Sportstar
  2. Brazil vs Costa Rica LIVE updates, Copa America Group D: Lineups out; Vinicius starts; BRA v CRC; Score, 6:30 AM IST kick-off
    Team Sportstar
  3. Copa America 2024: James Rodriguez stars as Colombia pips Paraguay in a 2-1 win
    Team Sportstar
  4. Colombia vs Paraguay Highlights, COL 2-1 PAR; Copa America 2024: Goals from Lerman, Munoz hand win to Los Cafeteros in Group D opener
    Team Sportstar
  5. Why is Neymar not playing in Brazil vs Costa Rica Copa America 2024 match?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. AFG vs BAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Afghanistan wins toss, elects to bat first; Taskin returns
    Team Sportstar
  2. AFG vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024: What does Afghanistan need to do to qualify for semifinals?
    Team Sportstar
  3. T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Group 1 Points Table updated after IND vs AUS: India qualifies for semifinal; Afghanistan eyes second spot ahead of Australia
    Team Sportstar
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: India to face England in second semifinal in Guyana
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma’s dazzling display seals India’s T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal spot, dents Australia’s campaign
    Ayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFG vs BAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Afghanistan wins toss, elects to bat first; Taskin returns
    Team Sportstar
  2. Brazil vs Costa Rica LIVE updates, Copa America Group D: Lineups out; Vinicius starts; BRA v CRC; Score, 6:30 AM IST kick-off
    Team Sportstar
  3. Copa America 2024: James Rodriguez stars as Colombia pips Paraguay in a 2-1 win
    Team Sportstar
  4. Colombia vs Paraguay Highlights, COL 2-1 PAR; Copa America 2024: Goals from Lerman, Munoz hand win to Los Cafeteros in Group D opener
    Team Sportstar
  5. Why is Neymar not playing in Brazil vs Costa Rica Copa America 2024 match?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment