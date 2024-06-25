AFG vs BAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Afghanistan wins toss, elects to bat first; Taskin returns

- June 25, 2024 05:52Time for national anthems
The two teams are out on the park for the pre-match routine.
- June 25, 2024 05:46All eyes on Afghanistan!
- June 25, 2024 05:37Playing XIs
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(C), Nangeyalia Kharote, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Bangladesh: Litton Das(WK), Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(C), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Soumya Sarkar, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman
- June 25, 2024 05:33Toss Update
Afghanistan wins the toss and opts to bat first.
“Proud moment for us. Just about making sure we play the right brand of cricket,” says Rashid. Afghanistan playing the same team.
“Bowling unit has contributed well. Hope they can continue their form,” says Najmul Hossain Shanto. Two changes for Bangladesh with Taskin Ahmed and Soumya Sarkar return.
- June 25, 2024 05:22Updated Group 1 Points Table
- June 25, 2024 05:10Predicted XI
Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain (c), Litton Das (wk), Shakib al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Shakib.
Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Nangeyalia Kharote, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmed, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen Ul Haq.
- June 25, 2024 05:01PREVIEW
AFG vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024: Afghans to hope for Indian win before clash against Bangladesh
Afghanistan will watch the India-Australia clash with bated breath, hoping that the ‘Men in Blue’ stand on the winning side -- a result which will hand them a golden opportunity to qualify for the T20 World Cup semifinals when they take on Bangladesh in their Super Eights match.
- June 25, 2024 04:43LIVE STREAMING INFO
When will Afghanistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 match start?
The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 match will begin at 6:00 AM IST.
How to watch Afghanistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 match live on TV in India?
The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India.
How to watch Afghanistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 match online in India?
The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.
- June 25, 2024 04:35Stay Tuned!
Welcome to Sportstar’s live scores and updates from the T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight fixture between Afghanistan and Bangladesh.
Can Rashid Khan’s team seal the semifinal spot with a win? Stay Tuned to find out.
