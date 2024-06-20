Most wickets in T20 World Cup 2024: Farooqi on top, Arshdeep third after IND vs AFG Super Eight match

Afghanistan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi continued to dominate the leading wicket-takers’ list of the ongoing T20 World Cup after the match against India in Barbados on Thursday.

The left-arm fast-bowler picked three Indian wickets to take his tally to 15 scalps in the tournament. He is followed by South Africa’s Anrich Nortje, who has 10 wickets.

India pacer Arshdeep Singh also picked three wickets in the match to take his tournament tally to 10, becoming the third most prolific wicket-taker in the competition.

MOST WICKETS IN T20 WORLD CUP 2024

Bowler Mat Wkts. Econ. Avg. BBI Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG) 5 15 6.16 7.53 5/9 Anrich Nortje (SA) 5 10 5.35 10.70 4/7 Arshdeep Singh (IND) 4 10 6.93 11.10 4/9 Trent Boult (NZ) 4 9 3.68 6.55 3/16 Tanzim Hasan Sakib (BAN) 4 9 4.80 8.00 4/7

(Updated after IND vs AFG Super Eight match on June 20)