MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Most wickets in T20 World Cup 2024: Farooqi on top, Arshdeep third after IND vs AFG Super Eight match

Here is the list of the highest wicket-takers in the T20 World Cup 2024 after the Super Eight match between India and Afghanistan in Barbados on Thursday.

Published : Jun 20, 2024 23:38 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Afghanistan’s Fazalhaq Farooqi in action.
Afghanistan’s Fazalhaq Farooqi in action. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Afghanistan’s Fazalhaq Farooqi in action. | Photo Credit: AFP

Afghanistan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi continued to dominate the leading wicket-takers’ list of the ongoing T20 World Cup after the match against India in Barbados on Thursday.

The left-arm fast-bowler picked three Indian wickets to take his tally to 15 scalps in the tournament. He is followed by South Africa’s Anrich Nortje, who has 10 wickets.

India pacer Arshdeep Singh also picked three wickets in the match to take his tournament tally to 10, becoming the third most prolific wicket-taker in the competition.

MOST WICKETS IN T20 WORLD CUP 2024

Bowler Mat Wkts. Econ. Avg. BBI
Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG) 5 15 6.16 7.53 5/9
Anrich Nortje (SA) 5 10 5.35 10.70 4/7
Arshdeep Singh (IND) 4 10 6.93 11.10 4/9
Trent Boult (NZ) 4 9 3.68 6.55 3/16
Tanzim Hasan Sakib (BAN) 4 9 4.80 8.00 4/7

(Updated after IND vs AFG Super Eight match on June 20)

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

Anrich Nortje /

Trent Boult /

Adam Zampa

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Afghanistan Highlights T20 World Cup 2024: Bumrah, Arshdeep help India beat Afghanistan by 47 runs
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AFG: Jasprit Bumrah bowls most economical spell by an Indian in T20 World Cup history
    Team Sportstar
  3. Most runs in T20 World Cup 2024: Nicholas Pooran leads, USA’s Gous second after IND vs AFG Super Eight match
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2024: Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah shine as India strolls to win against Afghanistan
    Team Sportstar
  5. Most wickets in T20 World Cup 2024: Farooqi on top, Arshdeep third after IND vs AFG Super Eight match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. Most runs in T20 World Cup 2024: Nicholas Pooran leads, USA’s Gous second after IND vs AFG Super Eight match
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AFG: Jasprit Bumrah bowls most economical spell by an Indian in T20 World Cup history
    Team Sportstar
  3. Most wickets in T20 World Cup 2024: Farooqi on top, Arshdeep third after IND vs AFG Super Eight match
    Team Sportstar
  4. T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight Group 1 Points Table Updated after IND vs AFG: India gets first points with comfortable win against Afghanistan
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2024: Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah shine as India strolls to win against Afghanistan
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Afghanistan Highlights T20 World Cup 2024: Bumrah, Arshdeep help India beat Afghanistan by 47 runs
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AFG: Jasprit Bumrah bowls most economical spell by an Indian in T20 World Cup history
    Team Sportstar
  3. Most runs in T20 World Cup 2024: Nicholas Pooran leads, USA’s Gous second after IND vs AFG Super Eight match
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2024: Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah shine as India strolls to win against Afghanistan
    Team Sportstar
  5. Most wickets in T20 World Cup 2024: Farooqi on top, Arshdeep third after IND vs AFG Super Eight match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment