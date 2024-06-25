MagazineBuy Print

T20 World Cup 2024: Australia knocked out after Afghanistan beats Bangladesh in Super Eight

Australia needed Bangladesh to defeat Afghanistan in order to advance to the semifinals after its 24-run loss to India on Monday.

Published : Jun 25, 2024 10:49 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Australia’s Travis Head walks back to the pavilion after being dismissed against India.
Australia’s Travis Head walks back to the pavilion after being dismissed against India. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Australia’s Travis Head walks back to the pavilion after being dismissed against India. | Photo Credit: AFP

Australia was knocked out of the T20 World Cup 2024 on Tuesday after Afghanistan prevailed in a low-scoring thriller against Bangladesh at the Arnos Vale Stadium in St Vincent.

The Mitchell Marsh-led side had ended its three-match Super Eight campaign on two points after losing to India by 24 runs on Monday. It went down to Afghanistan earlier in the tournament.

Heading into the final Super Eight match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh, Austrlaia needed Bangladesh to win by any margin to book a spot in the last four.

However, Afghanistan defended 114 runs in 19 overs in a rain-curtailed contest to book a spot in its first-ever semifinals of an ICC event. It will now take on South Africa in the first semifinal in Trinidad on June 27.

India will take on defending champion England in the second semifinal in Guyana.

T20 WORLD Cup 2024

Afghanistan

Bangladesh

Australia

