T20 World Cup 2024: Australia knocked out after Afghanistan beats Bangladesh in Super Eight

Australia was knocked out of the T20 World Cup 2024 on Tuesday after Afghanistan prevailed in a low-scoring thriller against Bangladesh at the Arnos Vale Stadium in St Vincent.

The Mitchell Marsh-led side had ended its three-match Super Eight campaign on two points after losing to India by 24 runs on Monday. It went down to Afghanistan earlier in the tournament.

Heading into the final Super Eight match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh, Austrlaia needed Bangladesh to win by any margin to book a spot in the last four.

However, Afghanistan defended 114 runs in 19 overs in a rain-curtailed contest to book a spot in its first-ever semifinals of an ICC event. It will now take on South Africa in the first semifinal in Trinidad on June 27.

India will take on defending champion England in the second semifinal in Guyana.