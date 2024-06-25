AFG vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024: Gulbadin Naib appears to fake an injury, sparks ‘Spirit of Cricket’ debate

Gulbadin Naib went down with an injury at first slip in the 12th over of the second innings during the Super Eight match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan in St Vincent on Tuesday.

The incident sparked controversy as moments earlier Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott was signalling his players to slow down the proceedings with rain around the corner.

Bangladesh, at 81 for seven, was behind on Duckworth-Lewis Stern Method. No further play from that point on would have given Afghanistan the contest and guaranteed it a semifinal spot.

The play was stopped as Naib, stationed at first slip, received treatment before limping off the field. The rain delay, however, proved brief and Naib returned to field once play resumed.

At the post-match presentation, captain Rashid Khan claimed that Naib had suffered from cramps and hence needed the attention of the physio. India cricketer R. Ashwin had a cheeky take on the incident. “Red card for Gulbadin Naib,” the off-spinner wrote in a post on social media.

Afghanistan went on to win the match by eight runs and advanced to the semifinals, thus knocking out Australia in the process.