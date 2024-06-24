T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Group 1 Points Table updated after IND vs AUS: India qualifies for semifinal; Afghanistan eyes second spot ahead of Australia

India confirmed its semifinal spot in the T20 World Cup 2024 after beating Australia by 24 runs in the Super 8 Group 1 match at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia on Monday.

India also finished on top of Group 1 with six points after winning all of its Super 8 matches.

Afghanistan, which is currently in third place needs to beat Bangladesh to qualify for the top-four.

If Bangladesh beats Afghanistan by more than 62 runs, it will be the fourth semifinalist. If it beat Afghanistan by less than 62 runs, then Australia will go through.

T20 WORLD CUP SUPER 8 GROUP 1 POINTS TABLE

Team Mat. Won Lost Points NRR India (Q) 3 3 0 6 +2.017 Australia 3 1 2 2 -0.331 Afghanistan 2 1 1 2 -0.650 Bangladesh 2 0 2 0 -2.489

(Updated after IND vs AUS Super 8 Group 1 match on June 24)