MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AFG vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024: Gurbaz-Ibrahim record most runs by a pair in a single T20 WC edition

The duo crossed the previous record of 411 runs aggregated by Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan for Pakistan during the 2021 edition held in the UAE.

Published : Jun 25, 2024 06:43 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz and teammate Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran, left, talk during the men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and Australia at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown.
Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz and teammate Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran, left, talk during the men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and Australia at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz and teammate Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran, left, talk during the men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and Australia at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown. | Photo Credit: PTI

Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran broke the record for the most runs by a pair in a single T20 World Cup edition during the Super Eight match against Bangladesh in Kingstown, St. Vincent on Tuesday.

The duo crossed the previous record of 411 runs aggregated by Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan for Pakistan during the 2021 edition held in the UAE.

The Afghanistan openers registered their fourth 50-run partnership of the T20 World Cup 2024 — the most by a pair in a single edition. The pair also equalled the Afghanistan record for most fifty-plus stands for any wicket, matching Gurbaz and Hazratullah Zazai’s feat.

Most partnership runs in a single T20 World Cup
424* - Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG, 2024)
411 - Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (PAK, 2021)
368 - Jos Buttler, Alex Hales (ENG, 2022)
335 - Adam Gilchrist, Matthew Hayden (AUS, 2007)
321 - KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (IND, 2021)

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

Afghanistan /

Bangladesh /

Rahmanullah Gurbaz /

Ibrahim Zadran

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: AFG 75/1 (14); Zadran falls to Rishad after 50-run partnership
    Team Sportstar
  2. Brazil vs Costa Rica LIVE score, BRA 1-0 CRC, Copa America 2024: Marquinhos scores for BRA lead, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. AFG vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024: Gurbaz-Ibrahim record most runs by a pair in a single T20 WC edition
    Team Sportstar
  4. LIVE Brazil vs Costa Rica match in pictures, Copa America 2024: BRA v CRC real-time photo gallery
    Team Sportstar
  5. Copa America 2024: Rodriguez steers Colombia past Paraguay with 2-1 win
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. AFG vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024: Gurbaz-Ibrahim record most runs by a pair in a single T20 WC edition
    Team Sportstar
  2. Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: AFG 75/1 (14); Zadran falls to Rishad after 50-run partnership
    Team Sportstar
  3. AFG vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024: What does Afghanistan need to do to qualify for semifinals?
    Team Sportstar
  4. T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Group 1 Points Table updated after IND vs AUS: India qualifies for semifinal; Afghanistan eyes second spot ahead of Australia
    Team Sportstar
  5. T20 World Cup 2024: India to face England in second semifinal in Guyana
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: AFG 75/1 (14); Zadran falls to Rishad after 50-run partnership
    Team Sportstar
  2. Brazil vs Costa Rica LIVE score, BRA 1-0 CRC, Copa America 2024: Marquinhos scores for BRA lead, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. AFG vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024: Gurbaz-Ibrahim record most runs by a pair in a single T20 WC edition
    Team Sportstar
  4. LIVE Brazil vs Costa Rica match in pictures, Copa America 2024: BRA v CRC real-time photo gallery
    Team Sportstar
  5. Copa America 2024: Rodriguez steers Colombia past Paraguay with 2-1 win
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment