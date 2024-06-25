AFG vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024: Gurbaz-Ibrahim record most runs by a pair in a single T20 WC edition

Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran broke the record for the most runs by a pair in a single T20 World Cup edition during the Super Eight match against Bangladesh in Kingstown, St. Vincent on Tuesday.
The duo crossed the previous record of 411 runs aggregated by Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan for Pakistan during the 2021 edition held in the UAE.
The Afghanistan openers registered their fourth 50-run partnership of the T20 World Cup 2024 — the most by a pair in a single edition. The pair also equalled the Afghanistan record for most fifty-plus stands for any wicket, matching Gurbaz and Hazratullah Zazai’s feat.
Most partnership runs in a single T20 World Cup
