MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

T20 World Cup 2024: Afghans to hope for Indian win before clash against Bangladesh

India is favourite to qualify for the final-four with a net run rate of 2.425 while Australia (0.223) has superior NRR compared to Afghanistan (-0.650).

Published : Jun 24, 2024 16:58 IST , KINGSTOWN - 3 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOT: India’s Virat Kohli and Kuldeep Yadav during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket, Super 8 match between India and Afghanistan, in Barbados on June 18, 2024.
FILE PHOT: India’s Virat Kohli and Kuldeep Yadav during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket, Super 8 match between India and Afghanistan, in Barbados on June 18, 2024. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOT: India’s Virat Kohli and Kuldeep Yadav during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket, Super 8 match between India and Afghanistan, in Barbados on June 18, 2024. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu

Afghanistan will watch the India-Australia clash with bated breath, hoping that the ‘Men in Blue’ stand on the winning side -- a result which will hand them a golden opportunity to qualify for the T20 World Cup semifinals when they take on Bangladesh in their Super Eights match.

Afghanistan augmented its chances of making its first-ever World Cup semifinal when it downed the mighty Australians on Saturday.

As things stand, India lead the group followed by Australia and Afghanistan -- both on 2 points each -- and Bangladesh is last.

Rohit Sharma and his men are favourites to qualify for the final-four with a net run rate of 2.425 while Australia (0.223) has superior NRR compared to Afghanistan (-0.650).

Rashid Khan and Co. will hope India do them a favour by beating Australia so that they enter the clash knowing exactly what they require to do for making the semifinals.

But if Australia win, it will be an uphill task for Afghanistan to overtake the former champions on NRR. Having said that, Afghanistan will be super high on confidence having exacted revenge from Australia for their ODI World Cup loss last year in Mumbai.

ALSO READ | Unbeaten India faces desperate Australia in Super 8 tie as race for semifinals gets tense

Irrespective of the India-Australia result, the Afghans would fancy their chances against a down-and-out Bangladesh, who seemed happy just to progress to the Super Eights.

That Afghanistan has the skills and mindset to excel in the format is not up for debate. It has proved that it is no longer a side reliant on just its bowling unit to eke out victories.

Openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz, the leading run-getter, and Ibrahim Zadran have set the tournament ablaze with their sensational hitting.

Additionally, the Afghans are enjoying the conditions that the Caribbean pitches are offering. Having a plethora of quality all-rounders has only helped their cause.

It will take on Bangladesh at the same venue where it defeated Australia and the spin friendly conditions will aide them.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, has already given up. Although it do has a minuscule chance of progressing to the semifinals, back-to-back defeats against Australia and India has deflated its confidence.

“To be honest, I don’t think we have a chance to play the semi-final anymore after this loss (against India),” senior all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan said on Saturday.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia, Key Matchups: Who wins Jasprit Bumrah vs Travis Head battle? Will Adam Zampa neutralise Suryakumar Yadav?

Bangladesh has struggled with its batting throughout the tournament. The lack of power-hitters has also hurt it. The underwhelming performance of opener Litton Das and Tanzid Khan has also compounded its woes.

However, Towid Hridoy and leg spinner Rishad Hossain have impressed with their performance.The game against Afghanistan is an opportunity for them to end their campiagn on a high.

“But having said that, the next game will be an opportunity for us to get a win on our belt before we finish up this tournament,” Shakib said “We’d love to finish this tournament on a high. We have to face Afghanistan which is a very good side. So, we have to be at our best to be able to win against them,” he added.

Related stories

Related Topics

Afghanistan /

Australia /

India /

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

T20 World Cup /

Rohit Sharma /

Rashid Khan /

ODI World Cup /

Rahmanullah Gurbaz /

Ibrahim Zadran

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Will rain affect IND vs AUS Super 8 Group 1 clash in St Lucia? When, where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  2. T20 World Cup 2024: Afghans to hope for Indian win before clash against Bangladesh
    PTI
  3. IND vs AUS Live Weather Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: Rain in St Lucia ahead of India vs Australia clash
    Team Sportstar
  4. NED vs AUT, Euro 2024: All to play for as Austria meets Netherlands in final group match
    Reuters
  5. ISL: Kerala Blasters FC signs winger R. Lalthanmawia
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. T20 World Cup 2024: Afghans to hope for Indian win before clash against Bangladesh
    PTI
  2. IND vs AUS Live Weather Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: Rain in St Lucia ahead of India vs Australia clash
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Australia LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Will rain affect IND vs AUS Super 8 Group 1 clash in St Lucia? When, where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: We are ending with heaps of learnings, says Corey Anderson on USA’s campaign
    PTI
  5. T20 World Cup 2024: Lot of relief to enter semifinals, says Markram after South Africa beats West Indies
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Will rain affect IND vs AUS Super 8 Group 1 clash in St Lucia? When, where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  2. T20 World Cup 2024: Afghans to hope for Indian win before clash against Bangladesh
    PTI
  3. IND vs AUS Live Weather Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: Rain in St Lucia ahead of India vs Australia clash
    Team Sportstar
  4. NED vs AUT, Euro 2024: All to play for as Austria meets Netherlands in final group match
    Reuters
  5. ISL: Kerala Blasters FC signs winger R. Lalthanmawia
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment